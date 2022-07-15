2022 Series Poll: Oakland Athletics @ Houston Astros

Quick Notes

The Athletics come to Houston for the first time this season as they continue their sadness tour across the league. Oakland has quickly turned into one of the worst teams in baseball after ownership decided to tear it all down during the offseason, which is hard to watch for a team that was a postseason contender for multiple years until just last season. Since then, Oakland has been on a hard downward trajectory that doesn’t look like it will correct anytime soon.

Of course most Astros fans know this, having played the A’s just this past week in Oakland. I recommend you take a look at my last preview, located here, to give you an idea of where the A’s are currently sitting so far as the team goes.

In the interim since then, the A’s played a set against the Rangers that ended in yet another series loss for the young team. Oakland did have a bit of an offensive explosion though, scoring 24 runs across the three games in Arlington, but their pitching erased most of that advantage by surrendering 22 runs. This is par for the course for an A’s team that has won just 6 series all season.

Oakland is a team going nowhere fast and represents one of the best opportunities for the Astros to lock in their October ride for 2022. Houston will face the A’s 10 more times in the second half of the season and, unless there’s a dramatic reversal of fortunes, should be able to farm wins from that schedule. And considering that Oakland is actively trying to trade anyone who can bring some value back, I don’t see a reversal coming from them any time soon.

Last 10 Games: 4-6 Record, 1 Series Win, 2 Series Loss, -3 Run Differential (43 scored, 46 allowed)

W/L Splits: 11-31 at home, 19-29 on the road, 18-44 against teams over .500

Injured List: Stephen Piscotty: day-to-day (wrist), Frankie Montas: day-to-day (shoulder), Jed Lowrie: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jonah Bride: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Starters

Game 1: Cole Irvin (LHP, 3-7, 3.32 ERA, 58 K’s) vs Jake Odorizzi (RHP, 4-2, 3.38 ERA, 31 K’s)

Game 2: TBD vs Justin Verlander (RHP, 11-3, 2.00 ERA, 98 K’s)

Game 3: TBD vs TBD

Poll Who wins this series? Astros Sweep 3-0

Astros Win 2-1

A’s Win 2-1

A’s Sweep 3-0 vote view results 33% Astros Sweep 3-0 (13 votes)

61% Astros Win 2-1 (24 votes)

2% A’s Win 2-1 (1 vote)

2% A’s Sweep 3-0 (1 vote) 39 votes total Vote Now

For Your Viewing and Listening Pleasure

Game 1: Friday, July 15th @ 7:10 pm CDT

Listen: Athletics - A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / Astros - KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010

Watch: Athletics - NBCSCA / Astros - ATT SportsNet-SW

Game 2: Saturday, July 16th @ 3:10 pm CDT

Listen: Athletics - A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / Astros - KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010

Watch: Athletics - NBCSCA / Astros - ATT SportsNet-SW

Game 3: Sunday, July 17th @ 1:10 pm CDT

Listen: Athletics - A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / Astros - KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010

Watch: Athletics - NBCSCA / Astros - ATT SportsNet-SW