Astros Crawfish Boil: July 15th, 2022

Astros News
- The Astros managed to leave the West Coast with another series win after squeezing past the Angels in extras last night (Astros.com)
- Highlights available here (MLB Video)
- It wasn’t all celebrations last night, though, as Altuve left the game early after taking a pitch off his leg (ESPN)
- You can read a lot into the Astros’ coaching success by looking at just one opposite field home run by Yordan Alvarez (The Athletic, $$$)
Around the League
- The Mariners have now rattled off 11 straight wins as their hot streak continues (MLB.com)
- And a big part of that streak has been the M’s rotation stepping it up a notch (FanGraphs)
- George Springer won’t participate in the ASG as he rests his injured elbow (ESPN)
- Josh Bell is looking like a huge trade piece for the coming deadline, so who could possibly land him? (Sports Radio 610)
- 10 Royals are skipping the Toronto series to avoid getting vaccinated, which is a startling lack of commitment from the clubhouse (Sports Illustrated)
- The Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara has emerged as a big time pitcher by going old school in the age of new school (538 Sports)
