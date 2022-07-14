Hobbled Astros Eke Out Extra-Inning Win in Anaheim as Bullpen Saves the Day Again.

The Astros pulled out a series win despite losing another important offensive cog to injury early in the game, winning 3-2 in extra innings thanks to yet another Jeremy Pena late inning game winning hit and a shut down, six-out relief effort by Ryan Pressly to preserve the win.

The Astros started auspiciously with two runs in the first inning. It would be the only runs they would score in regulation.

It started with Jose Altuve being hit by a pitch by Angels starter Reid Detmer followed by a walk to Jeremy Pena. Altuve scored on a Kyle Tucker single and Pena scored on an Aledmys Diaz groundout.

Altuve was later removed from the game. His status is unknown at this time.

Astros starter Framber Valdez started the game strong but ran into trouble in the third inning. With one out Shohei Ohtani singled and with two outs Luis Rengifo walked. The bases were loaded when Ho Adell was hit by a pitch on an 0-2 count. Jonathon Villar proceeded to walk in Ohtani.

In the fourth inning the Angels tied the game but again Valdez Frambered his way out of more serious trouble.

Max Stassi opened the inning with a single and moved to second on an error by Maurticio Dubon. Stassi moved to third on a sacrifice bunt and scored on a passed ball on ball four to Ohtani. Ohtani got to second on a Taylor Ward single but again Valodez escaped with only one run.

Valdez had some control issues tonight, walking three plus the untimely HBP, but he recorded his 15th straight quality start. He went six innings, allowed two runs on six hits with six Ks.

Hector Neris, Rafael Montero, and Ryan Pressly held the Angels through the ninth inning.

In the tenth the Astros scored one run on an RBI single by Jeremy Pena that scored the extra runner. Pressly came back to close out the Angles in the bottom of the tenth.

Pressly started the inning by striking out Jared Walsh, getting Max Stassi to line out on an outstanding play by Dubon, and closing it out on a strikeout to Brandon Marsh

Box score and videos here.

P.S. This was a hurry up recap as our regularly scheduled Thursday recap guy could not write tonight. If you are inclined to pray, please throw some in the way of Juan Paez, as he is in a hospital in his native Venezuela. I don’t have many details at this time except he is in a hospital and unable to write. We will keep you updated.