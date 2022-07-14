Astros Prospect Report: July 13th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (37-49) lost 6-5 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got on the board in the first inning on a Jones 2 run HR. Solomon got the start and allowed 2 runs over 5 innings. Diaz connected on a solo HR in the 6th, his 14th HR of the year. After falling behind, Sugar Land took the lead in the 7th on a Hensley 2 run HR. The pen was unable to keep the lead as the Space Cowboys fell 6-5.

Note: Leon is hitting .370 in July.

Peter Solomon , RHP: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K Parker Mushinski , RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

0.2 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 K Jon Olczak , RHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Enoli Paredes , RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K Layne Henderson, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (37-46) won 10-3 (BOX SCORE)

Dirden put the Hooks on the board in the first inning with a 2 run HR, his 14th of the season. Deason started for the Hooks and allowed 3 runs over 5 innings. The offense took the lead in the 4th on a Salazar sac fly and Wagner RBI single. In the 5th, Perez extended the lead with a solo HR. The Hooks blew it open in the 6th scoring 5 runs on an Abreu 2 run double, Dirden 2 run double and McKenna RBI single. Casey tossed 3 scoreless innings in relief and Sprinkle closed it out with a scoreless 9th to seal the 10-3 win.

Note: Dirden has 26 2B, 14 HR this season.

Cody Deason , RHP: 5.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K (WIN) Chandler Casey , RHP: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Jonathan Sprinkle, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (32-49) lost 8-3 (BOX SCORE)

Guerrero put the Tourists on the board in the 2nd inning with an RBI single. They got another in the 3rd on a Sandle solo HR and Stubbs would add a solo HR in the 4th. McDermott got the start and allowed 2 runs, 1 earned over 3 innings with 6 strikeouts. The bullpen struggled a bit allowing 5 runs as the Tourists would go on to lose 8-3.

Note: Sandle has a .764 OPS this season.

Chayce McDermott , RHP: 3.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 6 K

3.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 6 K Danny Cody , RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 K Christian Mejias , RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

4.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 K Jose Betances, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (37-44) won 3-1 (BOX SCORE)

Bellozo started for the Woodpeckers and tossed 4 scoreless innings. The offense got on the board in the 7th on an Orr solo HR, Molina RBI single and Hallmark solo HR. Ullola closed it out allowing 1 run over 5 innings while striking out 6 as the Woodpeckers won 3-1.

Note: Ullola has 60 K in 39 innings this season.

Valente Bellozo , RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K Miguel Ullola, RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K (WIN)

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: Chad Donato (4.79 ERA) - 7:05 CT

CC: Jaime Melendez (7.72 ERA) - 6:35 CT

AV: Ryan Gusto (9.72 ERA) - 5:35 CT

FV: TBD - 6:05 CT