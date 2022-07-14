Astros Prospect Report: July 13th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (37-49) lost 6-5 (BOX SCORE)
Sugar Land got on the board in the first inning on a Jones 2 run HR. Solomon got the start and allowed 2 runs over 5 innings. Diaz connected on a solo HR in the 6th, his 14th HR of the year. After falling behind, Sugar Land took the lead in the 7th on a Hensley 2 run HR. The pen was unable to keep the lead as the Space Cowboys fell 6-5.
Note: Leon is hitting .370 in July.
- David Hensley, 2B: 2-for-5, R, HR, 2 RBI
- Corey Julks, RF: 2-for-5, R, 2B, SB
- Taylor Jones, 1B: 1-for-4, R, HR, 2 RBI
- Yainer Diaz, DH: 1-for-4, R, HR, RBI
- Pedro Leon, CF: 2-for-3, 2B, BB, SB
- Alex De Goti, 2B: 2-for-4
- Scott Manea, C: 0-for-3, R, BB
- Peter Solomon, RHP: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
- Parker Mushinski, RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 K
- Jon Olczak, RHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
- Layne Henderson, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (37-46) won 10-3 (BOX SCORE)
Dirden put the Hooks on the board in the first inning with a 2 run HR, his 14th of the season. Deason started for the Hooks and allowed 3 runs over 5 innings. The offense took the lead in the 4th on a Salazar sac fly and Wagner RBI single. In the 5th, Perez extended the lead with a solo HR. The Hooks blew it open in the 6th scoring 5 runs on an Abreu 2 run double, Dirden 2 run double and McKenna RBI single. Casey tossed 3 scoreless innings in relief and Sprinkle closed it out with a scoreless 9th to seal the 10-3 win.
Note: Dirden has 26 2B, 14 HR this season.
- Wilyer Abreu, LF: 2-for-4, 2 R, 2 2B, RBI, BB
- Joe Perez, 3B: 1-for-5, R, HR, RBI
- Justin Dirden, CF: 3-for-5, 2 R, 2B, HR, 4 RBI
- Luke Berryhill, C: 1-for-4, BB
- Alex McKenna, RF: 1-for-4, R, RBI
- Will Wagner, 2B: 1-for-3, 2 R, SB
- Cesar Salazar, 1B: 1-for-2, R, RBI, BB
- Shay Whitcomb, SS: 2-for-4, RBI
- Edwin Diaz, DH: 1-for-4, R
- Cody Deason, RHP: 5.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K (WIN)
- Chandler Casey, RHP: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
- Jonathan Sprinkle, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (32-49) lost 8-3 (BOX SCORE)
Guerrero put the Tourists on the board in the 2nd inning with an RBI single. They got another in the 3rd on a Sandle solo HR and Stubbs would add a solo HR in the 4th. McDermott got the start and allowed 2 runs, 1 earned over 3 innings with 6 strikeouts. The bullpen struggled a bit allowing 5 runs as the Tourists would go on to lose 8-3.
Note: Sandle has a .764 OPS this season.
- Michael Sandle, CF: 1-for-4, R, HR, RBI
- Zach Daniels, LF: 1-for-3, R, BB, SB
- Luis Guerrero, 2B: 1-for-4, RBI, SB
- C.J. Stubbs, 1B: 1-for-3, R, HR, RBI, BB
- Chayce McDermott, RHP: 3.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 6 K
- Danny Cody, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 K
- Christian Mejias, RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 K
- Jose Betances, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (37-44) won 3-1 (BOX SCORE)
Bellozo started for the Woodpeckers and tossed 4 scoreless innings. The offense got on the board in the 7th on an Orr solo HR, Molina RBI single and Hallmark solo HR. Ullola closed it out allowing 1 run over 5 innings while striking out 6 as the Woodpeckers won 3-1.
Note: Ullola has 60 K in 39 innings this season.
- Logan Cerny, DH: 0-for-2, 2 BB
- Cody Orr, 3B: 1-for-2, R, HR, RBI
- Tyler Whitaker, RF: 1-for-4, R, SB
- Leosdany Molina, SS: 1-for-3, RBI, BB, SB
- Jaxon Hallmark, RF: 1-for-3, R, HR, RBI
- Valente Bellozo, RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
- Miguel Ullola, RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K (WIN)
Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:
SL: Chad Donato (4.79 ERA) - 7:05 CT
CC: Jaime Melendez (7.72 ERA) - 6:35 CT
AV: Ryan Gusto (9.72 ERA) - 5:35 CT
FV: TBD - 6:05 CT
