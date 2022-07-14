 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Astros Prospect Report: July 13th

See how the prospects performed last night.

By Jimmy Price
Syndication: The Corpus Christi Caller Times
Hooks outfielder Justin Dirden (33) catches a fly ball near the left field wall in a game against the Wichita Wind Surge on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Whataburger Field. The Hooks lost 8-3.
Lucas Boland/Caller Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (37-49) lost 6-5 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got on the board in the first inning on a Jones 2 run HR. Solomon got the start and allowed 2 runs over 5 innings. Diaz connected on a solo HR in the 6th, his 14th HR of the year. After falling behind, Sugar Land took the lead in the 7th on a Hensley 2 run HR. The pen was unable to keep the lead as the Space Cowboys fell 6-5.

Note: Leon is hitting .370 in July.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (37-46) won 10-3 (BOX SCORE)

Dirden put the Hooks on the board in the first inning with a 2 run HR, his 14th of the season. Deason started for the Hooks and allowed 3 runs over 5 innings. The offense took the lead in the 4th on a Salazar sac fly and Wagner RBI single. In the 5th, Perez extended the lead with a solo HR. The Hooks blew it open in the 6th scoring 5 runs on an Abreu 2 run double, Dirden 2 run double and McKenna RBI single. Casey tossed 3 scoreless innings in relief and Sprinkle closed it out with a scoreless 9th to seal the 10-3 win.

Note: Dirden has 26 2B, 14 HR this season.

A+: Asheville Tourists (32-49) lost 8-3 (BOX SCORE)

Guerrero put the Tourists on the board in the 2nd inning with an RBI single. They got another in the 3rd on a Sandle solo HR and Stubbs would add a solo HR in the 4th. McDermott got the start and allowed 2 runs, 1 earned over 3 innings with 6 strikeouts. The bullpen struggled a bit allowing 5 runs as the Tourists would go on to lose 8-3.

Note: Sandle has a .764 OPS this season.

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (37-44) won 3-1 (BOX SCORE)

Bellozo started for the Woodpeckers and tossed 4 scoreless innings. The offense got on the board in the 7th on an Orr solo HR, Molina RBI single and Hallmark solo HR. Ullola closed it out allowing 1 run over 5 innings while striking out 6 as the Woodpeckers won 3-1.

Note: Ullola has 60 K in 39 innings this season.

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: Chad Donato (4.79 ERA) - 7:05 CT

CC: Jaime Melendez (7.72 ERA) - 6:35 CT

AV: Ryan Gusto (9.72 ERA) - 5:35 CT

FV: TBD - 6:05 CT

