Astros Crawfish Boil: July 14th, 2022

Astros News
- Cristian Javier was a strikeout machine last night, but that was about all that went right as the Astros lost 7-1 to the LA Ohtanis (Astros.com)
- Highlights from that debacle here (MLB Video)
- Jason Castro is set to return to the roster soon, so what do we do with Korey Lee? (Texas Sports Nation)
- The 2022 draft is coming up, and here’s what the Astros are looking for in a new prospect (Astros.com)
- The age-old Texas baseball question of “Astros or Rangers?” has been answered (Texas Sports Nation)
Around the League
- The Orioles just can’t be stopped as they ran their win streak up to 10 games (MLB.com)
- The Mariners also have a 10-game win streak, as well as rookie All Star Julio Rodriguez representing them in the Home Run Derby (ESPN)
- Yankees pitching took a blow last night when Luis Severino had to leave his start early with a shoulder issue (MLB.com)
- The Blue Jays have relieved manager Charlie Montoyo of his duties after a disappointing first half of the season (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Kansas City will be down 10 regulars in the Toronto series, including prime trade piece Andrew Benintendi, after they refused to get vaccinated (ESPN)
- The Dodgers had a fun time last night as they came all the way back from a 6-run deficit to beat the Cardinals (MLB.com)
