 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game 87 Thread. July 13, 2022, 8:38 CT. Astros @ Angels

Cristian Javier takes on the Sho in Anaheim.

By William Metzger(bilbos)
/ new
Kansas City Royals v Houston Astros Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

Here’s the Astros lineup:

More From The Crawfish Boxes

Loading comments...