Astros Crawfish Boil: July 13th, 2022

Astros News
- The Astros proved their resiliency by overcoming a late rally from the Angels to win last night’s game 6 to 5 (Astros.com)
- Highlights of the nitty gritty here (MLB Video)
- That rally came thanks to Phil Maton’s stumble late in the game, but is this an indicator that the Astros have a big need in the bullpen? (Texas Sports Nation)
- Houston now has 30 road wins on the season, the most in MLB (Twitter - Mark Berman)
- It’s time to start attaching “AL MVP Candidate” to the end of Yordan Alvarez’s name (Sports Radio 610)
- Lance McCullers drew another step closer to returning to an MLB mound (Sports Radio 610)
- JV probably won’t pitch in the All-Star Game next week as he tries to maintain normal rest (Texas Sports Natioo)
Around the League
- The Big Orange Machine rolled through Chicago last night as the Orioles’ win streak has been run all the way up to 9 games (MLB.com)
- That win brought Baltimore up to .500, meaning there are currently no AL East teams with a losing record (MLB.com)
- Speaking of the East, the Yankees were embarrassed by the Reds, who scored 4 runs in the 9th to topple NY (MLB.com)
- Chris Sale delivered a solid performance on the mound during last night’s loss as he returned from a long stint on the IL (ESPN)
- MLB’s crusade against shifts continues as they are now experimenting with the “pie slice” rule in Class A Florida ball (ESPN)
