Astros Prospect Report: July 12th

See how the prospects performed last night.

By Jimmy Price
UCLA v Oregon State
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 02: Adrian Chaidez #28 of UCLA pitches against Oregon State at Jackie Robinson Stadium on May 02, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Andy Bao/Getty Images

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (37-48) lost 5-4 (BOX SCORE)

Endersby made his Triple-A debut last night allowing 4 runs over 5.1 innings. The first run for the Space Cowboys came on a Valdez solo HR in the 3rd. Sugar Land got 3 more in the 4th to tie it on a Leon 2 run double and Diaz sac fly. Hernandez tossed 2 innings in relief allowing 1 run as the Aces took a 5-4 lead. The offense was unable to mount a comeback as they fell by that score.

Note: Valdez has a .932 OPS in Triple-A.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (36-46) won 8-3 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks got the scoring started in the 4th on an RBI single from Perez. Chaidez started and pitched really well striking out 9 over 5 scoreless innings. In the 7th, the Hooks opened up their lead scoring 7 runs on a Salazar RBI single, Kessinger bases loaded walk, a run scoring on a wild pitch, an Abreu 2 run single, a Dirden RBI triple and he would score on a wild pitch. Cobos allowed 3 runs in relief but Horrell was able to hold on to seal the win.

Note: Chaidez has 74 K in 66.1 innings this season.

A+: Asheville Tourists (32-48) won 13-7 (BOX SCORE)

Correa put the Tourists on the board with an RBI single in the first inning. In the 2nd inning, the Tourists scored 3 runs on a Hamilton RBI single and Sandle 2 run double. They got another run in the 3rd on a Daniels solo HR. Gomez started for the Tourists and pitched really well striking out 7 over 6 innings while allowing 1 run. The offense blew it open in the 6th scoring 4 runs on a Hamilton RBI double, Sandle RBI triple and Correa 2 run HR. The offense put up 4 more in the 7th on 2 run HRs from Guerrero and Stubbs. Tokar allowed 6 runs in the 9th but the rain came and the game was called as the Tourists won 13-7.

Note: Hamilton has a .934 OPS in High-A.

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (36-44) won 5-2 (BOX SCORE)

Loperfido put the Woodpeckers on the board with a solo HR in the first inning. In the 3rd, they got another run on a Cerny RBI single. Swanson started for the Woodpeckers and allowed 2 runs over 5 innings. The game went into the 8th tied 2-2 but the Woodpeckers scored 3 runs on a Rivas solo HR and Cerny 2 run HR. Salgado closed it out with 4 scoreless innings as the Woodpeckers won 5-2.

Note: Loperfido is hitting .307 with .848 OPS this season.

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: TBD - 11:05 AM CT

CC: Cody Deason (9.17 ERA) - 6:35 CT

AV: Chayce McDermott (5.66 ERA) - 5:35 CT

FV: TBD - 6:05 CT

