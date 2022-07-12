Astros Crawfish Boil: July 12th, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
*Quick correction before the links: I stated that there were 6 Astros players selected to the All Star team yesterday, but there were only five. I had counted manager Dusty Baker, who is clearly not a player. I apologize for the mistake and any confusion it may have caused.
- These three possible trades might just put the Astros in the World Series this season (Sportsnaut)
- Yankees fans want to know: Does NY have what it takes to get past Houston? (Pinstripe Alley)
- But Astros fans are more concerned with whether or not we’ll see Kyle Tucker in another commercial (Sports Radio 610)
Around the League
- The All Star jerseys have been revealed and they’re pretty crisp (MLB.com)
- And the Home Run Derby lineup is all set (MLB Trade Rumors)
- It’s looking like the Royals might have something special in Bobby Witt Jr. after a banger day at the plate (MLB.com)
- Chris Sale is returning to an MLB mound tonight as the Red Sox take on the Rays (ESPN)
- Here’s a trade for every team as the deadline begins to loom large (MLB.com)
- Is the calculus changing in Baltimore as the Orioles have suddenly started logging some big wins? (MLB Trade Rumors)
Loading comments...