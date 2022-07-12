Astros Crawfish Boil: July 12th, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.

Astros News

*Quick correction before the links: I stated that there were 6 Astros players selected to the All Star team yesterday, but there were only five. I had counted manager Dusty Baker, who is clearly not a player. I apologize for the mistake and any confusion it may have caused.

Around the League