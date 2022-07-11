Astros Crawfish Boil: July 11th, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- The Astros finished off the series win against the A’s partially thanks to a day at the plate that Korey Lee will never forget (Astros.com)
- Highlights here for those who are so inclined (MLB Video)
- Yordan Alvarez is headed to the IL with a hand issue, but the team is hopeful he’ll return to lineup after the All Star Break (Astros.com)
- The Astros have had 4 more players named to the All Star team, bringing their total to 6 (Astros.com)
- Forrest Whitley left his most recent start with shoulder inflammation, which is all too familiar of a tune (Texas Sports Nation, $$$)
Around the League
- The full rosters for the ASG were announced yesterday, and you can view them here (MLB.com)
- And you can see the snubs that were made here (Sporting News)
- As an Astros fan, though, the absence of Ty France seemed rather glaring (Sports Illustrated)
- Don’t look now, but the Baltimore Orioles have been making some noise as of late (ESPN)
- Robbie Grossman had gone 440 games without an error until yesterday (ESPN)
- Robinson Cano’s late-career odyssey continues as the Braves have acquired him from the Padres (MLB Trade Rumors)
- The Red Sox are suddenly flying high after their latest split with the Yankees (MLB.com)
