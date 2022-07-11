Astros Prospect Report: July 10th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (37-46) lost 6-5 (BOX SCORE)

Whitley started for Sugar Land but after 1.2 innings, he was removed from the game with what the Astros later said was shoulder inflammation. He was relieved by Record who tossed 2.1 scoreless innings. France was in next and pitched well until the 8th when he allowed 4 runs. The Space Cowboys responded with 3 runs on a Hensley RBI single, Valdez ac fly and Leon RBI single. Blanco tossed a scoreless 9th but the offense was unable to come back as Sugar Land fell 4-3.

Note: Leon has 29 SB this season.

Forrest Whitley , RHP: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Joe Record , RHP: 2.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

2.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K J.P. France , RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

4.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Ronel Blanco, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (35-46) lost 6-3 (BOX SCORE)

Bravo started and went 5 innings allowing 3 runs. The Hooks first run came in the 2nd on a Diaz sac fly. In the 5th, Dirden added an RBI double for the 2nd run. Bravo was relieved by Tamarez who 2 runs over 3 innings. The Hooks picked up 1 more run in the 7th on a Whitcomb RBI single but that was it from the offense as they Hooks fell 6-3.

Note: Dirden has 24 doubles this season.

Jose Bravo , RHP: 5.0 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 5 K

5.0 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 5 K Misael Tamarez , RHP: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

3.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K Derek West, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (31-48) lost 3-2 (BOX SCORE)

Brown started for the Tourists and struck out 5 over 4 innings while allowing 2 runs. He was relieved by Taveras who allowed 1 run over 4 innings with 7 strikeouts. The offense was quiet but got on the board in the 9th scoring 2 runs on Stubbs 2 run single. The offense wasn’t able to tie it up though as they fell 3-2.

Note: Corona is hitting .311 in High-A.

Aaron Brown , RHP: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

4.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K Diosmerky Taveras, RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 7 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (35-44) lost 2-0 (BOX SCORE)

Santos started for the Woodpeckers and pitched well allowing 1 run over 5 innings while striking out 8. He was relieved by Calderon who went 4 innings allowing 1 unearned run while striking out 5. The offense was quiet on the night picking up just 6 hits, all singles, as they were shutout in the 2-0 loss.

Note: Santos has 76 K in 61.1 innings this season.

Alex Santos , RHP: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 K

5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 K Carlos Calderon, RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: OFF

CC: OFF

AV: OFF

FV: OFF