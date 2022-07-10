Astros Prospect Report: July 9th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (37-46) lost 6-5 (BOX SCORE)
Sugar Land jumped out to an early lead scoring 2 runs in the first on a Siri solo HR and Jones RBI double. They got 2 more in the second on a Valdez 2 run double. In the 3rd, Jones connected on a solo HR. Bielak started and allowed 1 run over 4 innings of work. He was relieved by Mushinski who allowed 4 runs retiring just 1 batter. Olczak allowed a run in the 5th as well as El Paso took the lead. Hernandez and Paredes tossed 2 scoreless innings each in relief but the offense was unable to come back as the Space Cowboys fell 6-5.
Note: Siri has a 1.240 OPS in Triple-A.
- David Hensley, SS: 0-for-5, R
- Enmanuel Valdez, 1B: 1-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI
- Jose Siri, RF: 1-for-5, R, HR, RBI
- Lewis Brinson, DH: 1-for-3, R, 2B, BB
- Taylor Jones, 3B: 3-for-4, R, 2B, HR, 2 RBI
- Pedro Leon, CF: 1-for-3, 2B
- Alex De Goti, 2B: 1-for-3, BB
- Marty Costes, LF: 2-for-4, R
- Brandon Bielak, RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 K
- Parker Mushinski, LHP: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
- Jon Olczak, RHP: 0.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- Nick Hernandez, RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- Enoli Paredes, RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (35-45) lost 6-2 (BOX SCORE)
Robaina started and pitched well until the 5th when he ran into a bit of trouble. He ended up allowing 4 runs over 5 innings. The Hooks got on the board in the 6th scoring 2 runs on a Kessinger RBI double and Abreu RBI single. The pen allowed a couple more runs and the offense was quiet the rest of the way as the Hooks lost 6-2.
Note: Abreu has 67 walks in 76 games this season.
- Grae Kessinger, SS: 1-for-4, R, 2B, RBI
- Wilyer Abreu, CF: 1-for-3, RBI, BB
- Will Wagner, 2B: 1-for-2
- Jordan Brewer, RF: 1-for-3, R
- Julio Robaina, LHP: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 3 K
- Freylin Garcia, RHP: 2.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
- Jojanse Torres, RHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (31-47) lost 11-0 (BOX SCORE)
Jaquez started for the Tourists and allowed 2 runs, 1 earned over 3.1 innings. Gusto allowed 2 runs in relief and then Kouba allowed 7 runs as the Tourists fell behind 11-0. The offense struggled on the night picking up just one hit, a double by Correa, as the Tourists lost 11-0.
Note: Correa is hitting .294 this season.
- J.C. Correa, DH: 1-for-3, 2B, BB
- Ernesto Jaquez, RHP: 3.1 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- Ryan Gusto, RHP: 2.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 K
- Rhett Kouba, RHP: 1.0 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 2 K
- Jose Betances, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (35-43) lost 13-1 (BOX SCORE)
Miley started and allowed 4 runs while retiring just two batters. Ford relieved Miley and allowed 4 runs as the Woodpeckers went down early. The bullpen allowed another 5 runs despite two scoreless from Wenzel and DeLabio. The only run on the night came from a solo HR from Cerny in the 8th inning. The Woodpeckers fell 13-1.
Note: Cerny has 13 HR, 28 SB this season.
- Logan Cerny, LF: 2-for-4, R, HR, RBI, SB
- Cody Orr, 3B: 1-for-3, 2B
- Deylen Miley, RHP: 0.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 1 K
- Kasey Ford, RHP: 1.1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
- Palmer Wenzel, RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- Shea Barry, RHP: 3.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 4 K
- Jacob DeLabio, RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:
SL: J.P. France (4.41 ERA) - 6:05 CT
CC: Jose Bravo (4.78 ERA) - 5:05 CT
AV: Aaron Brown (5.82 ERA) - 1:00 CT
FV: Alex Santos (5.43 ERA) - 1:05 CT
