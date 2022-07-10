 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Astros Prospect Report: July 9th

See how the prospects performed last night

By Jimmy Price
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros
Aug 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Taylor Jones (28) hits an RBI double to left field against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams
Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (37-46) lost 6-5 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land jumped out to an early lead scoring 2 runs in the first on a Siri solo HR and Jones RBI double. They got 2 more in the second on a Valdez 2 run double. In the 3rd, Jones connected on a solo HR. Bielak started and allowed 1 run over 4 innings of work. He was relieved by Mushinski who allowed 4 runs retiring just 1 batter. Olczak allowed a run in the 5th as well as El Paso took the lead. Hernandez and Paredes tossed 2 scoreless innings each in relief but the offense was unable to come back as the Space Cowboys fell 6-5.

Note: Siri has a 1.240 OPS in Triple-A.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (35-45) lost 6-2 (BOX SCORE)

Robaina started and pitched well until the 5th when he ran into a bit of trouble. He ended up allowing 4 runs over 5 innings. The Hooks got on the board in the 6th scoring 2 runs on a Kessinger RBI double and Abreu RBI single. The pen allowed a couple more runs and the offense was quiet the rest of the way as the Hooks lost 6-2.

Note: Abreu has 67 walks in 76 games this season.

A+: Asheville Tourists (31-47) lost 11-0 (BOX SCORE)

Jaquez started for the Tourists and allowed 2 runs, 1 earned over 3.1 innings. Gusto allowed 2 runs in relief and then Kouba allowed 7 runs as the Tourists fell behind 11-0. The offense struggled on the night picking up just one hit, a double by Correa, as the Tourists lost 11-0.

Note: Correa is hitting .294 this season.

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (35-43) lost 13-1 (BOX SCORE)

Miley started and allowed 4 runs while retiring just two batters. Ford relieved Miley and allowed 4 runs as the Woodpeckers went down early. The bullpen allowed another 5 runs despite two scoreless from Wenzel and DeLabio. The only run on the night came from a solo HR from Cerny in the 8th inning. The Woodpeckers fell 13-1.

Note: Cerny has 13 HR, 28 SB this season.

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: J.P. France (4.41 ERA) - 6:05 CT

CC: Jose Bravo (4.78 ERA) - 5:05 CT

AV: Aaron Brown (5.82 ERA) - 1:00 CT

FV: Alex Santos (5.43 ERA) - 1:05 CT

