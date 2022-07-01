Astros MiLB Players Of The Month: June

Let’s take a look at the best performances in the Astros system in May.

*Just a note, these are my picks for the month*

Previous POTM:

April

May

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys

HITTER: David Hensley, INF

June Stats: 22 G, .320 BA/.427 OBP/.560 SLG, 9 2B, 3 HR, 19 RBI, 3 SB, 149 wRC+

Hensley has put together a strong season and June was a really good month for him. The 6’6” right hander hit .320 with a .987 OPS. He also drove in 19 runs in 22 games. Overall this season he has a .885 OPS in 67 games.

PITCHER: J.P. France, RHP

June Stats: 5 G, 2.92 ERA, 24.2 IP, 20 H, 8 ER, 4 BB, 36 SO, 37.5 K%

France struggled to start the season but was phenomenal in June. He posted a 2.92 ERA with 4 BB/36 K in 24.2 innings for Sugar Land. Overall this year he has 83 K in 62.1 innings and things are trending in the right direction for him.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks

HITTER: Justin Dirden, OF

June Stats: 23 G, .273 BA/.366 OBP/.580 SLG, 5 2B, 2 3B, 6 HR, 13 RBI, 4 SB, 138 wRC+

Dirden has been great all season long and he was good in June as well. While the numbers don’t jump off the page like they did in May for him, he still posted a .946 OPS with 13 XBH in 23 games. Overall he has a .930 OPS this season.

PITCHER: Jaime Melendez, RHP

June Stats: 5 G, 2.01 ERA, 22.1 IP, 11 H, 5 ER, 9 BB, 31 SO

Melendez got off to a rough start this year but he was phenomenal in June. The 20-year-old struck out 31 in 22.1 innings allowing just 11 hits, good for a .145 BAA. Great to see him get it going as we pass the halfway point of the season.

A+: Asheville Tourists

HITTER: Colin Barber, OF

June Stats: 19 G, .361 BA/.465 OBP/.667 SLG, 5 2B, 3B, 5 HR, 17 RBI, 201 wRC+

Barber put together the best month of his professional career in June. The lefty hitting outfielder posted an OPS of 1.132 in 19 games connecting on 11 XBH. Overall this year he is hitting .330 in High-A and looking like he is ready for the next step.

PITCHER: Rhett Kouba, RHP

June Stats: 4 G, 4.26 ERA, 19.0 IP, 18 H, 9 ER, 3 BB, 17 K

Pitching in Asheville is tough, but Koubsa was the best of the bunch for the Tourists. The right hander posted a 4.26 ERA with 3 BB/17 K in 18 innings. Overall this year he has a 3.44 ERA with 37 K in 34 innings. Good season for him so far.

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers

HITTER: Logan Cerny, OF

June Stats: 24 G, .326 BA/.412 OBP/.573 SLG, 7 2B, 5 HR, 27 RBI, 11 SB, 171 wRC+

Cerny has been up and down a bit but he got really hot in June. The speedy outfielder hit .326 with a .412 OBP and drove in 27n runs in just 24 games. He also stole 11 bases. Overall he has a .802 OPS and 23 SB this season.

PITCHER: Christian Mejias

June Stats: 5 G, 2.11 ERA, 21.1 IP, 13 H, 5 ER, 4 BB, 29 K, .171 BAA

Mejias has been solid all season but really turned it on in June. The 23-year-old right hander struck out 29 over 21.1 innings while walking just four. He also held batters to a .171 BAA. Overall this year he has a 2.77 ERA with 47 K in 39 innings.