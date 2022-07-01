Astros Prospect Report: June 30th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (33-42) won 15-0 (BOX SCORE)

The Space Cowboys jumped out to a huge lead scoring 8 runs in the 3rd on a Diaz 2 run HR, RBI singles from Julks and Valdez, and a Leon 3 run HR. A Siri HR in the 5th and Valdez bases loaded HBP in the 6th extended the lead. The Space Cowboys put it out of reach in the 7th scoring 4 more runs on a Julks 2 run double, Siri RBI double and Valdez RBI single. Brown started for Sugar Land and was great tossing 6 scoreless innings with 7 strikeouts. The bullpen was great getting scoreless outings from Olczak, Hernandez and Blanco to close it out.

Note: Brown has a 2.42 ERA with 92 K in 67 innings this season.

Hunter Brown , RHP: 6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K (WIN)

6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K (WIN) Jon Olczak , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Nick Hernandez , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Ronel Blanco, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

Hunter Brown (@xhunterbrownx) was great again tonight for Sugar Land:



6 IP | 2 H | 0 R | 1 BB | 7 K



#Astros #LevelUp pic.twitter.com/pHoyjlnujl — Astros Future (@AstrosFuture) July 1, 2022

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (33-38) lost 8-3 (BOX SCORE)

Dirden put the Hooks on the board with a solo HR in the first inning. In the 2nd inning, the Hooks got another run on a Wagner solo HR. Wagner would later add an RBI single in the 4th. Deason got the start and allowed 3 runs over 4 innings. Endersby relieved Deason and allowed 5 runs over 3 innings. The Hooks offense was quiet the rest of the game as they fell 8-3.

Note: Dirden posted a .943 OPS in June.

Cody Deason , RHP: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 4 K

4.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 4 K Jimmy Endersby , RHP: 3.0 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

3.0 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Layne Henderson, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (3-41) won 17-9 (BOX SCORE)

McDermott got the start and allowed 6 runs over 3.1 innings. The offense got going in the 3rd scoring 2 runs on an error and another on a Santana RBI single. In the 4th, the offense picked up 5 runs on a Sandle RBI single, Barber RBI single, Santana 2 run single and a run scoring on an error. The offense got two more in the 5th on a bases loaded HBP to Barber and a Stevens RBI groundout. In the 7th the offense scored twice on bases loaded walks to Carrasco and Alvarez. The offense continued the onslaught in the 8th with a Barber RBI double and a Stubbs 3 run HR. McDonald allowed 2 runs over 4.1 innings in relief and Peck closed it out allowing 1 run over the final 1.1 innings as the Tourists won big, 17-9.

Note: Barber is hitting .330 with a .953 OPS this season.

Chayce McDermott , RHP: 3.1 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 5 K

3.1 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 5 K Cole McDonald , RHP: 4.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 7 K (WIN)

4.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 7 K (WIN) Hunter Peck, LHP: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (33-38) lost 2-1 (BOX SCORE)

Mejias started for the Woodpeckers and tossed 4.2 scoreless innings with 5 strikeouts. The offense got on the board when a run scored on an error following a double steal. Ullola pitched in relief and struck out 6 over 4 innings allowing 1 run. The game went to extra innings and the Mudcats walked it off on the first batter of the 10th.

Note: Ullola has 49 K in 31 innings this season.

Christian Mejias , RHP: 4.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

4.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K Freylin Garcia , RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Miguel Ullola , RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K Jacob DeLabio, RHP: 0.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: Peter Solomon (6.12 ERA) - 7:35 CT

CC: Adrian Chaidez (6.32 ERA) - 7:05 CT

AV: Juan Pablo Lopez (10.72 ERA) - 5:35 CT

FV: TBD - 6:00 CT