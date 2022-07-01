Astros Prospect Report: June 30th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (33-42) won 15-0 (BOX SCORE)
The Space Cowboys jumped out to a huge lead scoring 8 runs in the 3rd on a Diaz 2 run HR, RBI singles from Julks and Valdez, and a Leon 3 run HR. A Siri HR in the 5th and Valdez bases loaded HBP in the 6th extended the lead. The Space Cowboys put it out of reach in the 7th scoring 4 more runs on a Julks 2 run double, Siri RBI double and Valdez RBI single. Brown started for Sugar Land and was great tossing 6 scoreless innings with 7 strikeouts. The bullpen was great getting scoreless outings from Olczak, Hernandez and Blanco to close it out.
Note: Brown has a 2.42 ERA with 92 K in 67 innings this season.
- Korey Lee, DH: 2-for-5, 3 R, 2B, BB
- Corey Julks, RF: 2-for-5, 2 R, 2B, 4 RBI, BB, SB
- Jose Siri, CF: 2-for-4, 2 R, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB
- Taylor Jones, 3B: 1-for-4, R, BB
- Enmanuel Valdez, LF: 3-for-5, R, 3 RBI
- Pedro Leon, 2B: 1-for-5, R, HR, 3 RBI, BB
- David Hensley, SS: 2-for-4, 3 R, 2B, 2 BB
- Yainer Diaz, C: 2-for-6, R, HR, 3 RBI
- Scott Manea, 1B: 1-for-5, R
- Hunter Brown, RHP: 6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K (WIN)
- Jon Olczak, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- Nick Hernandez, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- Ronel Blanco, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
Hunter Brown (@xhunterbrownx) was great again tonight for Sugar Land:— Astros Future (@AstrosFuture) July 1, 2022
6 IP | 2 H | 0 R | 1 BB | 7 K
#Astros #LevelUp pic.twitter.com/pHoyjlnujl
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (33-38) lost 8-3 (BOX SCORE)
Dirden put the Hooks on the board with a solo HR in the first inning. In the 2nd inning, the Hooks got another run on a Wagner solo HR. Wagner would later add an RBI single in the 4th. Deason got the start and allowed 3 runs over 4 innings. Endersby relieved Deason and allowed 5 runs over 3 innings. The Hooks offense was quiet the rest of the game as they fell 8-3.
Note: Dirden posted a .943 OPS in June.
- Luke Berryhill, C: 0-for-3, BB
- Justin Dirden, RF: 2-for-3, 2 R, HR, RBI, BB, SB
- Will Wagner, 2B: 2-for-4, R, HR, 2 RBI
- Cody Deason, RHP: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 4 K
- Jimmy Endersby, RHP: 3.0 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
- Layne Henderson, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (3-41) won 17-9 (BOX SCORE)
McDermott got the start and allowed 6 runs over 3.1 innings. The offense got going in the 3rd scoring 2 runs on an error and another on a Santana RBI single. In the 4th, the offense picked up 5 runs on a Sandle RBI single, Barber RBI single, Santana 2 run single and a run scoring on an error. The offense got two more in the 5th on a bases loaded HBP to Barber and a Stevens RBI groundout. In the 7th the offense scored twice on bases loaded walks to Carrasco and Alvarez. The offense continued the onslaught in the 8th with a Barber RBI double and a Stubbs 3 run HR. McDonald allowed 2 runs over 4.1 innings in relief and Peck closed it out allowing 1 run over the final 1.1 innings as the Tourists won big, 17-9.
Note: Barber is hitting .330 with a .953 OPS this season.
- Kenedy Corona, CF: 2-for-7, R
- Quincy Hamilton, LF: 2-for-5, 2 R, 2B, BB
- Michael Sandle, DH: 1-for-4, R, RBI, 2 BB, SB
- Colin Barber, RF: 5-for-5, 4 R, 2 2B, 3 RBI
- Chad Stevens, SS: 2-for-5, 3 R, RBI, BB
- C.J. Stubbs, 1B: 1-for-5, 3 R, HR, 3 RBI
- Luis Santana, 3B: 5-for-6, R, 2B, 3 RBI
- Deury Carrasco, 2B: 0-for-4, RBI, 2 BB
- Jose Alvarez, C: 3-for-5, 2 R, RBI, BB
- Chayce McDermott, RHP: 3.1 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 5 K
- Cole McDonald, RHP: 4.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 7 K (WIN)
- Hunter Peck, LHP: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (33-38) lost 2-1 (BOX SCORE)
Mejias started for the Woodpeckers and tossed 4.2 scoreless innings with 5 strikeouts. The offense got on the board when a run scored on an error following a double steal. Ullola pitched in relief and struck out 6 over 4 innings allowing 1 run. The game went to extra innings and the Mudcats walked it off on the first batter of the 10th.
Note: Ullola has 49 K in 31 innings this season.
- Cody Orr, 3B: 0-for-3, R, 2 BB, SB
- Leosdany Molina, SS: 1-for-4, BB
- Joey Loperfido, DH: 1-for-4, DH, 2 SB
- Logan Cerny, RF: 0-for-3, BB, SB
- Rainier Rivas, LF: 1-for-3, 2B
- Christian Mejias, RHP: 4.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K
- Freylin Garcia, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Miguel Ullola, RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K
- Jacob DeLabio, RHP: 0.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:
SL: Peter Solomon (6.12 ERA) - 7:35 CT
CC: Adrian Chaidez (6.32 ERA) - 7:05 CT
AV: Juan Pablo Lopez (10.72 ERA) - 5:35 CT
FV: TBD - 6:00 CT
