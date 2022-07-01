 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Astros Prospect Report: June 30th

See how the prospects performed last night

By Jimmy Price
MLB: MAR 25 Spring Training - Mets at Astros
WEST PALM BEACH, FL - MARCH 25: Houston Astros pitcher Hunter Brown throws the ball from the mound during an MLB spring training game between the New York Mets and the Houston Astros at The Ballpark of The Palm Beaches on March 25, 2022 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (33-42) won 15-0 (BOX SCORE)

The Space Cowboys jumped out to a huge lead scoring 8 runs in the 3rd on a Diaz 2 run HR, RBI singles from Julks and Valdez, and a Leon 3 run HR. A Siri HR in the 5th and Valdez bases loaded HBP in the 6th extended the lead. The Space Cowboys put it out of reach in the 7th scoring 4 more runs on a Julks 2 run double, Siri RBI double and Valdez RBI single. Brown started for Sugar Land and was great tossing 6 scoreless innings with 7 strikeouts. The bullpen was great getting scoreless outings from Olczak, Hernandez and Blanco to close it out.

Note: Brown has a 2.42 ERA with 92 K in 67 innings this season.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (33-38) lost 8-3 (BOX SCORE)

Dirden put the Hooks on the board with a solo HR in the first inning. In the 2nd inning, the Hooks got another run on a Wagner solo HR. Wagner would later add an RBI single in the 4th. Deason got the start and allowed 3 runs over 4 innings. Endersby relieved Deason and allowed 5 runs over 3 innings. The Hooks offense was quiet the rest of the game as they fell 8-3.

Note: Dirden posted a .943 OPS in June.

A+: Asheville Tourists (3-41) won 17-9 (BOX SCORE)

McDermott got the start and allowed 6 runs over 3.1 innings. The offense got going in the 3rd scoring 2 runs on an error and another on a Santana RBI single. In the 4th, the offense picked up 5 runs on a Sandle RBI single, Barber RBI single, Santana 2 run single and a run scoring on an error. The offense got two more in the 5th on a bases loaded HBP to Barber and a Stevens RBI groundout. In the 7th the offense scored twice on bases loaded walks to Carrasco and Alvarez. The offense continued the onslaught in the 8th with a Barber RBI double and a Stubbs 3 run HR. McDonald allowed 2 runs over 4.1 innings in relief and Peck closed it out allowing 1 run over the final 1.1 innings as the Tourists won big, 17-9.

Note: Barber is hitting .330 with a .953 OPS this season.

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (33-38) lost 2-1 (BOX SCORE)

Mejias started for the Woodpeckers and tossed 4.2 scoreless innings with 5 strikeouts. The offense got on the board when a run scored on an error following a double steal. Ullola pitched in relief and struck out 6 over 4 innings allowing 1 run. The game went to extra innings and the Mudcats walked it off on the first batter of the 10th.

Note: Ullola has 49 K in 31 innings this season.

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: Peter Solomon (6.12 ERA) - 7:35 CT

CC: Adrian Chaidez (6.32 ERA) - 7:05 CT

AV: Juan Pablo Lopez (10.72 ERA) - 5:35 CT

FV: TBD - 6:00 CT

