2022 Series Poll: Los Angeles Angels @ Houston Astros

Quick Notes

The last time the Astros saw the Angels was their home opener back in April, which saw a much different narrative for the California team than we’re seeing today. Back in those heady days, it looked like the Angels were ready to finally compete in the West and go toe-to-toe with the Astros for the division crown.

However, a double-digit losing streak and the regression of their pitching has since put paid to that opinion, as the Angels now sit 4 games under .500 and 12.5 games back while we close in on the All Star Break. They’ve only managed to win 3 series since mid-May as they continue to languish in the standings in spite of the fact that they have two of the best baseball players on the planet.

Speaking of, Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani are hardly to blame for the current debacle going on in Anaheim. Trout in particular has been money in the bank when at the plate, as demonstrated by a 1.037 OBP for the season. Of course you can’t mention Angels superstars without Ohtani, who’s hitting has been excellent even if it’s not on the same level as Trout’s. They both continue to combine with Taylor Ward, who has been one of baseball’s surprise stars in 2022. Both Ward and Trout have cooled off a little in the month of June, but not enough to reduce fear of them at the plate.

As for the bullpen, Raisel Iglesias, Ryan Tepera, and Aaron Loup seem to be the high leverage guys for the Angels this season. Iglesias in particular has been rock solid for Anaheim this season, saving 15 of his 17 opportunities. However, both Iglesias and Tepera were handed suspension for their roles in the brawl between the Angels and Mariners last weekend. Both are appealing so should be available for at least the start of this series.

Last 10 Games: 5-5 Record, 1 Series Win, 2 Series Loss, -1 Run Differential (42 scored, 43 allowed)

W/L Splits: 21-23 at home, 16-18 on the road, 13-23 against teams over .500

Injured List: Archie Bradley: 15-Day IL (right elbow), Matt Duffy: 10-Day IL (back), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (tricep), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Poll Who wins this series? Astros Sweep 3-0

Astros Win 2-1

Angels Win 2-1

Angels Sweep 3-0 vote view results 34% Astros Sweep 3-0 (30 votes)

54% Astros Win 2-1 (47 votes)

9% Angels Win 2-1 (8 votes)

2% Angels Sweep 3-0 (2 votes) 87 votes total Vote Now

Starters

Game 1: Michael Lorenzen (RHP, 6-5, 4.24 ERA, 52 K’s) vs Cristian Javier (RHP, 5-3, 2.73 ERA, 81 K’s)

Game 2: Patrick Sandoval (LHP, 3-2, 2.63 ERA, 65 K’s) vs Jose Urquidy (RHP, 6-3, 4.36 ERA, 55 K’s)

Game 3: Jose Suarez (LHP, 1-2, 4.36 ERA, 34 K’s) vs Framber Valdez (LHP, 8-3, 2.65 ERA, 80 K’s)

For Your Viewing and Listening Pleasure

Game 1: Friday, July 1st @ 7:10 pm CDT

Listen: Angels - KLAA 830 / Astros - KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010

Watch: Apple TV+

Game 2: Saturday, July 2nd @ 3:10 pm CDT

Listen: Angels - KLAA 830 / Astros - KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010

Watch: Angels - Bally Sports West / Astros ATT SportsNet-SW

Game 3: Sunday, July 3rd @ 1:10 pm CDT

Listen: Angels - KLAA 830 / Astros - KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010

Watch: Angels - Bally Sports West / Astros ATT SportsNet-SW