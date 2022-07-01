Astros Crawfish Boil: July 1st, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- Luis Garcia brought home the bacon last night as the Astros squeaked by the Yankees to win 2-1 (Astros.com)
- Here are the highlights from that game for those who are so inclined (MLB Video)
- Kyle Tucker tried to winkle an extra run out of the Yankees’ pitch com malfunction, but he got pinched at the plate (Yahoo! News)
- The Astros have looked really good these past 9 games, but they also look a little hurt (FanGraphs)
- Tonight’s game will be on Apple TV+, so here’s how to watch for free (Astros.com)
- Hunter Brown had another impressive night down on the farm yesterday (Twitter - MLB Pipeline)
Around the League
- Aaron Judge and Ronald Acuna Jr. are now officially All Stars, but where does the rest of the field sit? (MLB.com)
- So where are all these first place teams headed now that we’re entering July? (MLB.com)
- Are the a’s actually making progress on getting their new stadium? (ESPN)
- Things are getting a little chippy in the flap between the Braves and Freddie Freeman’s now former agent (MLB Trade Rumors)
