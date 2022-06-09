Astros Prospect Report: June 8th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (21-35) lost 9-8 (BOX SCORE)
Sugar Land got on the board in the first inning on a Julks RBI single and Jones sac fly. Donato started for the Space Cowboys and pitched well striking out 9 over 5.1 innings while allowing 1 run. Sugar Land got another run in the 6th on a De Goti RBI groundout and then picked up 3 more in the 8th on a Leon 2 run double and De Goti RBI single. OKC got a run off of Blanco and 4 off of James in the 9th to tie it and force extra innings. The offense picked up 2 in the 9th on a Salazar RBI groundout and a run scoring on a passed ball. Unfortunately, Record allowed 3 runs in the bottom of the 10th as OKC walked it off.
Note: Leon has a .831 OPS this season.
- Jake Meyers, DH: 2-for-4, R, 2B
- Corey Julks, CF: 1-for-5, R, RBI, SB
- Enmanuel Valdez, 3B: 1-for-4, R, BB
- Taylor Jones, 1B: 1-for-2, R, RBI
- J.J. Matijevic, 1B: 1-for-2, R
- Pedro Leon, RF: 2-for-4, R, 2B, 2 RBI
- Alex De Goti, SS: 1-for-4, R, RBI, BB
- Alex McKenna, LF: 0-for-3, 2 BB, SB
- Chad Donato, RHP: 5.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 9 K
- Jon Olczak, RHP: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- Ronel Blanco, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Josh James, RHP: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 0 K
- Enoli Paredes, RHP: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- Joe Record, RHP: 0.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (23-30) won 2-0 (BOX SCORE)
Melendez started for the Hooks and pitched well tossing 5 scoreless innings. The Hooks scored 2 runs on the night and both came in the 6th inning on solo HRs from Abreu and Diaz. West and Conn each tossed 2 scoreless innings in relief to close it out and seal the 2-0 win.
Note: Diaz is hitting .319 with .843 OPS this season.
- Wilyer Abreu, LF: 1-for-4, R, HR, RBI
- Luke Berryhill, 1B: 2-for-4
- Yainer Diaz, C: 2-for-4, R, HR, RBI
- Jaime Melendez, RHP: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K
- Derek West, RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K (WIN)
- Devin Conn, RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (22-30) won 2-0 (BOX SCORE)
Lopez started for the Tourists and pitched well tossing 4 scoreless innings with 5 strikeouts. The offense got their runs in the 7th on a Hamilton sac fly and the 9th on a Sandle RBI single. Arrighetti relieved Lopez and was dominant striking out 8 over 5 scoreless innings to pick up the win.
Note: Arrighetti has 71 K in 47.1 innings this season.
- Quincy Hamilton, CF: 1-for-3, RBI, BB
- Michael Sandle, RF: 2-for-5, RBI
- J.C. Correa, C: 2-for-4
- Luis Santana, 1B: 3-for-3, 2 R, 3B, BB
- Juan Pablo Lopez, LHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K
- Spencer Arrighetti, RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 K (WIN)
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (24-29) lost 3-2 (BOX SCORE)
Miley started for the Woodpeckers and went 4 scoreless innings despite walking 4. He was relieved by Santos who went 4 innings allowing 3 runs and striking out 5. The Woodpeckers got on the board in the 8th on a Mascai solo HR. In the 9th, Loperfido made it a one run game with an RBI groundout but that would be it from the offense as they fell 3-2.
Note: Cerny is hitting .409 with 2 HR, 9 RBI in June.
- Leosdany Molina, SS: 1-for-4, R, SB
- Joey Loperfido, CF: 2-for-4, RBI, SB
- Victor Mascai, 1B: 1-for-3, R, HR, RBI
- Deylen Miley, RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 4 K
- Alex Santos, RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 5 K
