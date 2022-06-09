Astros Prospect Report: June 8th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (21-35) lost 9-8 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got on the board in the first inning on a Julks RBI single and Jones sac fly. Donato started for the Space Cowboys and pitched well striking out 9 over 5.1 innings while allowing 1 run. Sugar Land got another run in the 6th on a De Goti RBI groundout and then picked up 3 more in the 8th on a Leon 2 run double and De Goti RBI single. OKC got a run off of Blanco and 4 off of James in the 9th to tie it and force extra innings. The offense picked up 2 in the 9th on a Salazar RBI groundout and a run scoring on a passed ball. Unfortunately, Record allowed 3 runs in the bottom of the 10th as OKC walked it off.

Note: Leon has a .831 OPS this season.

Chad Donato , RHP: 5.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 9 K

5.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 9 K Jon Olczak , RHP: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Ronel Blanco , RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Josh James , RHP: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 0 K

0.1 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 0 K Enoli Paredes , RHP: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Joe Record, RHP: 0.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (23-30) won 2-0 (BOX SCORE)

Melendez started for the Hooks and pitched well tossing 5 scoreless innings. The Hooks scored 2 runs on the night and both came in the 6th inning on solo HRs from Abreu and Diaz. West and Conn each tossed 2 scoreless innings in relief to close it out and seal the 2-0 win.

Note: Diaz is hitting .319 with .843 OPS this season.

Jaime Melendez , RHP: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K Derek West , RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K (WIN)

2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K (WIN) Devin Conn, RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (22-30) won 2-0 (BOX SCORE)

Lopez started for the Tourists and pitched well tossing 4 scoreless innings with 5 strikeouts. The offense got their runs in the 7th on a Hamilton sac fly and the 9th on a Sandle RBI single. Arrighetti relieved Lopez and was dominant striking out 8 over 5 scoreless innings to pick up the win.

Note: Arrighetti has 71 K in 47.1 innings this season.

Juan Pablo Lopez , LHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K

4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K Spencer Arrighetti, RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 K (WIN)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (24-29) lost 3-2 (BOX SCORE)

Miley started for the Woodpeckers and went 4 scoreless innings despite walking 4. He was relieved by Santos who went 4 innings allowing 3 runs and striking out 5. The Woodpeckers got on the board in the 8th on a Mascai solo HR. In the 9th, Loperfido made it a one run game with an RBI groundout but that would be it from the offense as they fell 3-2.

Note: Cerny is hitting .409 with 2 HR, 9 RBI in June.

Deylen Miley , RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 4 K

4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 4 K Alex Santos, RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: Shawn Dubin (6.75 ERA) - 6:05 CT

CC: TBD - 6:35 CT

AV: Ryan Gusto (7.20 ERA) - 6:05 CT

FV: TBD - 6:05 CT