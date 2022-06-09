 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Astros Prospect Report: June 8th

See how the prospects performed last night

By Jimmy Price
Surprise Seguaros v Glendale Desert Dogs
GLENDALE, AZ - NOVEMBER 11, 2021: Chad Donato #23 of the Glendale Desert Dogs throws a pitch against the Surprise Seguaros at Camelback Ranch on November 11, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona.
Photo by Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (21-35) lost 9-8 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got on the board in the first inning on a Julks RBI single and Jones sac fly. Donato started for the Space Cowboys and pitched well striking out 9 over 5.1 innings while allowing 1 run. Sugar Land got another run in the 6th on a De Goti RBI groundout and then picked up 3 more in the 8th on a Leon 2 run double and De Goti RBI single. OKC got a run off of Blanco and 4 off of James in the 9th to tie it and force extra innings. The offense picked up 2 in the 9th on a Salazar RBI groundout and a run scoring on a passed ball. Unfortunately, Record allowed 3 runs in the bottom of the 10th as OKC walked it off.

Note: Leon has a .831 OPS this season.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (23-30) won 2-0 (BOX SCORE)

Melendez started for the Hooks and pitched well tossing 5 scoreless innings. The Hooks scored 2 runs on the night and both came in the 6th inning on solo HRs from Abreu and Diaz. West and Conn each tossed 2 scoreless innings in relief to close it out and seal the 2-0 win.

Note: Diaz is hitting .319 with .843 OPS this season.

A+: Asheville Tourists (22-30) won 2-0 (BOX SCORE)

Lopez started for the Tourists and pitched well tossing 4 scoreless innings with 5 strikeouts. The offense got their runs in the 7th on a Hamilton sac fly and the 9th on a Sandle RBI single. Arrighetti relieved Lopez and was dominant striking out 8 over 5 scoreless innings to pick up the win.

Note: Arrighetti has 71 K in 47.1 innings this season.

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (24-29) lost 3-2 (BOX SCORE)

Miley started for the Woodpeckers and went 4 scoreless innings despite walking 4. He was relieved by Santos who went 4 innings allowing 3 runs and striking out 5. The Woodpeckers got on the board in the 8th on a Mascai solo HR. In the 9th, Loperfido made it a one run game with an RBI groundout but that would be it from the offense as they fell 3-2.

Note: Cerny is hitting .409 with 2 HR, 9 RBI in June.

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: Shawn Dubin (6.75 ERA) - 6:05 CT

CC: TBD - 6:35 CT

AV: Ryan Gusto (7.20 ERA) - 6:05 CT

FV: TBD - 6:05 CT

