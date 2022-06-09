Astros Crawfish Boil: June 9th, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- It was another rough start for Urquidy in last night’s loss, which is prompting the Astros to try and figure out how to get his form back (Astros.com)
- Highlights here for those who wish to indulge (MLB Video)
- Yordan Alvarez is the best hitter in baseball at the moment, and it’s quite the sight to behold (MLB.com)
- And his recent extension says more about the Astros than some might believe (Astros.com)
- Dusty Baker is not impressed with teams firing managers to try and make it look like they’re doing something (Sports Radio 610)
- Jeremy Pena and Julio Rodriguez are competitors on the field, but still friends off of it (Houston Chronicle)
- So what’s the story behind all the bad blood between the Astros and Mariners? (Houston Chronicle)
Around the League
- The Angels decided to play some Nickelback as a way to loosen up, and ended up losing their 14th straight game (MLB.com)
- So with managers getting the boot across the league, who’s next on the hot seat? (Sports Illustrated)
- Yadier Molina, Hall of Fame catcher, has recorded his first strikeout as a pitcher (MLB.com)
- Top catching prospect Gabriel Moreno is heading to the Show at the invite of the Blue Jays (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Voting is beginning for the All Star ballot, with the winners set to be announced on July 8th (ESPN)
