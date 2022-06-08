Astros Fall to Mariners, 6-3. Lose Series at Minute Maid.

Most fans and probably the Astros coaching staff would agree. The Astros need Lance McCullers Jr. and Jake Odorizzi back ASAP.

Tonight Jose Urquidy put his team in an early hole yet again, allowing five runs, four earned, in only 4.2 innings pitched. In his last five starts, Urquidy has allowed 17 earned runs in 26.2 innings, a 5.84 ERA.

But the offense was no great shakes either, particularly the bottom four of the order, who collectively were 1-15.

However, the game started hopefully for the Astros when they struck in the first inning on a Yordan Alvarez RBI single, his first of three hits. The inning could have been better, but Jose Altuve was thrown out at home for the second time in three games.

The Mariners tied the score in the third on a J.P. Crawford single scoring Jesse Winkler.

But the Astros took the lead in the bottom of the inning on an Alvarez RBI double scoring Alex Bregman, and a Kyle Tucker single scoring Alvarez.

It looked like a promising evening for the Astros at this point, but the Tucker hit would score the last Astros run for the evening.

In the fourth inning, the heavens fell down upon Urquidy, as Cal Raleigh hit a two-run homer, followed immediately by a Ty France solo shot, making the score 5-3. The Mariners would add an insurance run in the eighth on a Winkler single scoring Taylor Trammell. Brandon Bielak, just recalled from AAA Sugarland, gave up the run, pitching three innings. Seth Martinez closed out for the Stros, going 1.2 innings without allowing a run, running his scoreless inning streak this season to 14.

The Astros are off tomorrow.

