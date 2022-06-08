Astros Crawfish Boil: June 8th, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- JV had another excellent night on the mound last night, snagging the W as he surpassed John Smoltz at 17th on the all-time strikeout leader list (MLB.com)
- And you can watch highlights from the game here (MLB Video)
- MLB has handed down suspensions to Hector Neris and Dusty Baker for their roles in Monday night’s fracas at home plate (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Alex Bregman had a little chat about his swing and the approach pitchers have when facing him (FanGraphs)
- Ryne Stanek passed around some Father’s Day cheer as he treated dads to an Academy shopping spree (Houston Chronicle)
- The missing WS banner from the plaza in front of MMP has been replaced, though the perpetrator remains at large (KHOU 11)
Around the League
- The AL Wild Card race is beginning to look like it might actually be worth the price of admission (MLB.com)
- The Phillies made a surprise comeback in the 9th last night, ending Josh Hader’s historic scoreless streak (ESPN)
- Joe Maddon is out as the Angels manager after 12 straight losses has them in absolute freefall in the division standings (MLB Trade Rumors)
- And Maddon had some interesting things to say about the Angels’ baseball philosophy (Sporting News)
- AnAll the anxiety for Angels fans culminated last night with Mike Trout leaving the game early with groin tightness (Angels.com)
- Mookie Betts is once more the best player in baseball after there was some doubt in his status (538 Sports)
