Astros Prospect Report: June 7th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (21-34) lost 6-4 (BOX SCORE)

Brown started for Sugar Land and was great striking out 9 over 5 innings while allowing just 1 run. Valdez put the Space Cowboys on the board with a solo HR in the 3rd in his first Triple-A at bat. In the 5th the offense picked up 2 more runs on back to back HRs from Lee and Valdez. Sugar Land got another run in the 7th on a Meyers sac fly. The bullpen struggled as the Dodgers tied it up at 4. In the 9th, the Dodgers won on a walk-off 2 run HR as Sugar Land fell 6-4.

Note: Brown has a 2.39 ERA with 69 K in 49 innings this season.

Hunter Brown , RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 9 K

5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 9 K Nick Hernandez , RHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

1.1 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K Zac Rosscup , RHP: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

1.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (22-30) lost 5-1 (BOX SCORE)

Endersby started for the Hooks and went 6 innings allowing 2 runs and striking out 5. Dirden put the Hooks on the board in the 4th with a solo HR, his 7th HR of the season. The pen allowed 3 runs and the offense was quiet the rest of the way as the Hooks fell 5-1.

Note: Dirden is hitting .303 with a .914 OPS this season.

Jimmy Endersby , RHP: 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K Matt Ruppenthal , RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K (WIN)

4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K (WIN) Layne Henderson, RHP: 1.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (21-30) won 6-3 (BOX SCORE)

McDermott started for the Tourists and was absolutely dominant. He went 6 innings allowing just 1 hit, 1 run and struck out 10. Gonzalez put the offense on the board in the 5th with a solo HR. In the 6th, Barber stayed hot connecting on a 3 run HR, his 6th over the last 7 games. The offense tacked on two more in the 8th on Sandle and Stevens RBI singles. McDonald closed it out allowing 3 runs in 3 innings as the Tourists won. 6-3.

Note: McDermott has 70 K in 47.2 innings this season.

Chayce McDermott , RHP: 6.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 10 K (WIN)

6.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 10 K (WIN) Cole McDonald, RHP: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K (SAVE)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (24-28) won 13-7 (BOX SCORE)

The offense got on the board in the first scoring a run on an error. In the 2nd, Corona drove in a run on a sac fly. Calderon started for the Woodpeckers and allowed 5 runs over 3 innings. The offense caught fire in the 4th getting a solo HR from Palma and a 2 run HR from Corona. In the 5th, the offense got a 2 run HR from Cerny, his 8th of the year. Loperfido added an RBI single in the 6th to extend the lead. In the 7th, the Woodpeckers blew it open scoring 5 runs on a Whitaker sac fly, Corona bases loaded walk, Molina 2 run single and Cerny RBI single. Barry tossed 3.1 innings in relief allowing 1 run and Schroeder closed it out with 1.2 scoreless innings as the Woodpeckers won 13-7.

Note: Cerny is hitting .409 with 2 HR, 9 RBI in June.

Carlos Calderon , RHP: 3.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

3.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 2 K Freylin Garcia , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Shea Barry , RHP: 3.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 5 K (WIN)

3.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 5 K (WIN) Jayson Schroeder, RHP: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: TBD - 12:05 CT

CC: Jaime Melendez (7.39 ERA) - 6:35 CT

AV: Juan Pablo Lopez (20.57 ERA) - 6:05 CT

FV: TBD - 6:05 CT