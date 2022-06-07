Verlander Baffles, Yordan Pummels. Astros Take Mariners 4-1 to Tie Series

The old man on the hill and the youth movement in the batter’s box ensured the Astros’ 4-1 win over Seattle tonight.

Justin Verlander allowed only one run in seven innings pitched, giving the bullpen a much-needed rest. Meanwhile, Jeremey Pena had a game-saving defensive play, two hits, and the go-ahead RBI, while Yordan Alvarez put the game out of reach with a two-run blast in the eighth inning.

The Astros and Mariners battled to a scoreless tie until the fourth inning when former Astro Abraham Toro hit an RBI groundout to score J.P. Crawford. This followed three straight singles off Astros starter Justin Verlander with one out. Verlander escaped with limited damage by striking out Taylor Trammell for the third out.

The Astros took the lead in the bottom half of the fourth off Seattle starter Chris Flexen when Kyle Tucker singled home Alex Bregman on a bloop single to left-center, followed by a Jeremy Pena single that scored Yordan Alvarez.

Who else but him? pic.twitter.com/8lL5jWf8mt — Houston Astros (@astros) June 8, 2022

Alvarez fattened the lead in the eighth with a phat two-run homer to right field scoring Michael Brantley, who singled ahead of Alvarez. It was Yordan’s 17th of the young season.

They challenged just to Sea it again. pic.twitter.com/aUTAcmWKGJ — Houston Astros (@astros) June 8, 2022

Verlander went seven innings, and although he allowed six hits and two walks, he struck out 12 Mariners.

The Mariners wasted a golden opportunity to take the lead in the eighth off Rafael Montero with the score still 2-1. Montero walked the bases loaded with one out but escaped with the hold by inducing Toro into a 6-3 double play.

Ryan Pressly had sharp stuff getting the save in the ninth striking out two Mariners in the process.

Tomorrow’s game is a little early, starting at 5:40 CT. Jose Urquidy takes the mound in the rubber match against Logan Gilbert.

Box Score and Videos Here.