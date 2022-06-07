Astros Prospect Report: Who’s Hot?

Over the last week there have been some good performances in the system. Here are the prospects who have been swinging it well.

Colin Barber - Barber was the Astros 4th round pick in 2019. He missed the 2020 season with the pandemic and then missed most of last year with an injury. This year he has turned it on and got hot this week hitting .524 with 5 HR, 9 RBI in 6 games. Overall her is hitting .328 with a .956 OPS.

Yainer Diaz - Diaz has had an under the radar really good start to the season. The 23 year old catcher is hitting .322 with 4 HR, 41 RBI in 47 games for the Hooks. He has proven that his hit tool is legit and has hit .327 in 282 minor league games.

Zach Daniels - Daniels, the Astros 4th round pick in 2020, got off to a slow start this season. This week he got things going though hitting .474 with a HR and 7 RBI. He is hitting .222 overall but things are tending in the right direction for him.

Logan Cerny - Cerny got off to a blazing start and after cooling down a bit, he was back at it this week. The righty showed off all his tools hitting .409 with 2 2B, 2 HR, 8 RBI and 4 SB. Overall this year he has a .736 OPS with 17 XBH and 16 SB in 45 games.

Enmanuel Valdez - Valdez just hasn’t slowed down all the season. The lefty hitter batted .353 with 2 HR, 5 RBI this week. Overall this season he is slashing .357/.463/.649 with 27 XBH and 45 RBI in 44 games in Double-A.

Justin Dirden - Dirden has been swinging it well consistently this season. This week Dirden hit .350 with 4 RBI. In 46 games for the Hooks this year, Dirden is hitting .305 with a .906 OPS, 18 2B, 6 HR, and 38 RBI.

J.C. Correa - Correa started slow but has really turned it on over the last month and a half. This week the right hander hit .389 bringing his season line up to .312/.372/.435. His last 16b games have been even better with a .433 BA and 1.068 OPS.