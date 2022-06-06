Cristian Javier Lobs a Dud. Astros Sunk by the Mariners 7-4

It was a game of sloppy pitching and missed opportunities, thus the Astros handed the Mariners a rare win at Minute Maid Park in the first game of a three-game series.

The Mariners opened the scoring against Astros starter Cristian Javier with a J.P. Crawford double that scored Julio Rodgriguez.

But Jose Altuve answered in the bottom of the inning with yet another leadoff homer to tie the score, this time off Robbie Ray.

LEADOFF HOME RUN? NO RAY, JOSE!!! pic.twitter.com/zyAoMBD9io — Houston Astros (@astros) June 7, 2022

Cal Raleigh gave the Mariners a 4-1 lead with a homer but in the bottom of the inning, Kyle Tucker cut the lead in half with a solo shot of his own, his 11th and second in two games. Chas McCormick made it a one-run game with his own oppo taco shot to right, and Jose Altuve tied the score with an RBI single scoring Martin Maldonado.

Might start Tweeting with batting gloves on. pic.twitter.com/gKH9qZCet4 — Houston Astros (@astros) June 7, 2022

That would finish Astros scoring for the night.

In the fourth Raleigh struck again singling home Adam Frazier, which would complete the game’s scoring until the eventful ninth inning.

In the ninth pitcher Hector Neris hit Ty France, after which both teams were issued warnings not to throw at batters. Mariners manager Scott Servais and Astros coach Omar Lopez were ejected from the game for leading their teams out of the dugout following the HBP.

But the Mariners got their revenge when Julio Rodgriguez plated two runners with his seventh home run. Both Neris and Astros manager Dusty Baker were subsequently ejected from the game when Neris threw a pitch two feet over the head of Eugenio Suarez.

The Astros had 12 hits and three homers for the game but only managed four runs. They left nine runners on base and were 1-9 with runners in scoring position. They lost one golden opportunity in the fourth inning when Jose Altuve was thrown out at home trying to score from first on a Michael Brantley double.

Astros starter Cristian Javier seems to alternate good starts and bad starts lately , and this was his night for a bad start. He gave up five earned runs in 3.2 innings, allowing six hits and a walk against four strikeouts. His early exit and the Neris ejection forced the Astros to use six relievers after using five yesterday.

Box Score and videos here.