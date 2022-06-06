Astros Crawfish Boil: June 6th, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- Yordan Alvarez went off yesterday, slapping 3 hits as the Astros won the rubber game of this weekend’s series (Astros.com)
- Highlights here (MLB Video)
- And here’s Tucker after game talking about the big win (Twitter - AT&T Sports SW)
- Get used to seeing Yordan bringing the pain to opposing teams after he signed a big extension with the Astros (Houston Chronicle)
- There was drama in the 9th with two outs yesterday when the umps decided they hadn’t had enough attention (Sporting News)
- Blake Taylor was placed on the IL over the weekend, with Parker Mushinski being recalled to take his spot (Astros.com)
- Someone stole the Astros’ 2017 WS Champs banner from the plaza outside of MMP (KHOU 11)
Around the League
- After looking like they might challenge the Astros for the AL West to start the season, the Angels are in complete free fall thanks to 11 straight losses (MLB.com)
- Max Scherzer took a nip from a dog on his pitching hand, but called it a non-story (ESPN)
- The Rangers have officially lost the Yu Darvish trade after designating Willie Calhoun for assignment (ESPN)
- The Phillies didn’t really have a choice but to end the Joe Girardi era after the way the team stumbled out of the gate, but it probably won’t move the needle (Sports Illustrated, $$$)
