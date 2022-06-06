Astros Prospect Report: June 5th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (21-33) won 5-4 (BOX SCORE)

France started for Sugar Land and struck out 8 over 5.2 innings allowing 3 runs. The first run for the Space Cowboys came on an error in the 4th. In the 6th, with Sugar Land down 3-1, Hensley connected on a 3 run HR to give them the lead. Olczak allowed a run in relief but then the bullpen locked down and kept the game 4-4 going into extra innings. In the bottom of the 11th, Hensley came through with a walk-off RBI single to win it 5-4.

Note: Paredes has a 0.41 ERA this season.

J.P. France , RHP: 5.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 8 K

5.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 8 K Jon Olczak , RHP: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Josh James , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Enoli Paredes , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Ronel Blanco, RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K (WIN)

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (22-29) won 17-4 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks jumped out to an early lead scoring 2 runs in the first on a Whitcomb 2 run single and 2 more runs in the 2nd inning on a Guerrero solo HR and Arias RBI single. In the 3rd, the offense scored 4 more runs on a 2 run single from Urdaneta, RBI single from Abreu and an RBI groundout from Diaz. Deason started and tossed 3 perfect innings with 4 strikeouts. The offense continued their scoring ways getting 2 more in the 5th on a Diaz RBI single and Whitcomb bases loaded walk and 2 runs in the 7th on an Arias 2 run HR. Bravo relieved Deason and allowed 2 run over 4 innings with 7 strikeouts. The offense capped their day scoring 3 in the 8th on an Arias 3 run double and 2 more in the 9th on a Berryhill sac fly and Diaz RBI single. Torres closed it out with a scoreless 9th.

Note: Diaz is hitting .322 has 41 RBI in 47 games this season.

Cody Deason , RHP: 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K Jose Bravo , RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K (WIN)

4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K (WIN) Jonathan Sprinkle , RHP: 1.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Jojanse Torres, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (20-30) lost 21-6 (BOX SCORE)

Barber put the Tourists on the board in the 2nd with a solo HR. Taveras started for the Tourists and tossed 2 scoreless innings but it went downhill from there. The bullpen really struggled as the Crawdads put up 21 runs. Barber kept his hot hitting going with an RBI single in the 3rd and another solo HR in the 6th. Daniels and Stubbs had RBI singles in the 8th but that was it as the Tourists fell 21-6.

Note: Barber is hitting .539 with 5 HR over his last 7 games.

Diosmerky Taveras , RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K Ernesto Jaquez , RHP: 2.0 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

2.0 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Jacob Coats , RHP: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

1.2 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K Palmer Wenzel , RHP: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 K

2.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 K Jose Betances , RHP: 0.0 IP, 2 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

0.0 IP, 2 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 0 K AJ Lee, RHP: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (23-28) won 6-5 (BOX SCORE)

Kouba started for the Woodpeckers and went 4 innings allowing 3 runs with 3 strikeouts. Orr put the Woodpeckers on the board in the first inning with a 2 run single. In the 3rd, Cerny added a run with a bases loaded walk. The offense added 2 more runs in the 5th when Cerny scored after a steal and an error and a Williams RBI single. In the 6th, Cerny was at it again with an RBI single to extend the lead. Batista closed it out allowing 2 runs, 1 earned over the final 5 innings.

Note: Cerny is hitting .409 over the last 6 games.

Rhett Kouba , RHP: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

4.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Edinson Batista, RHP: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (WIN)

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: OFF

CC: OFF

AV: OFF

FV: OFF