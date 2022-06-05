Astros Prospect Report: June 4th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (20-33) lost 8-5 (BOX SCORE)

Conine started for Sugar Land and allowed 2 runs over 4 innings of work. Leon put the Space Cowboys on the board with a 2 run HR in the 4th, his 9th HR of the season. Conine was relieved by Bermudez who struggled allowing 6 runs in 4 innings. Matijevic brought the Space Cowboys a bit closer with a 3 run HR in the 9th but that was it from the offense as Sugar Land fell 8-5.

Note: Matijevic has 9 HR, 30 RBI in 31 games.

Brett Conine , RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

4.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K Jonathan Bermudez , LHP: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

4.0 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 5 K Zac Rosscup, LHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (21-29) lost 6-5 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks got on the board in the first on a Diaz RBI single and Dirden RBI groundout. They got another run in the 3rd on a Dirden RBI single. Tamarez started for the Hooks and pitched really well allowing just 1 hit and 1 run over 5.2 innings and racked up 10 strikeouts. The pen allowed a couple runs and the game went to extra innings tied 3-3. The Hooks got 2 runs in the top of the 10th on a Diaz RBI single and Arias sac fly. Unfortunately the Naturals picked up 3 runs, including a walk-off 2 run HR to win 6-5.

Note: Diaz has 38 RBI in 46 games this season.

Misael Tamarez , RHP: 5.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 10 K

5.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 10 K Matt Ruppenthal , RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K Jonathan Sprinkle , RHP: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

0.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Joe Record , RHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Devin Conn, RHP: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (20-29) lost 13-4 (BOX SCORE)

Gusto started for Asheville and allowing 4 runs in 2 innings. He was relieved by Tokar who allowed 4 runs in 4 innings. Daniels put the Tourists on the board with an RBI single in the 3rd. Gonzalez would add an RBI single in the 6th. Cody relieved Tokar and struggled as well allowing 5 runs in 2 innings. The offense got solo HRs from Barber in the 8th and Santana in the 9th but the Tourists were unable to come back and fell 13-4.

Note: Hamilton is hitting .425 in 10 High-A games.

Ryan Gusto , RHP: 2.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

2.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Heitor Tokar , RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

4.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 K Danny Cody , RHP: 2.0 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

2.0 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 K Luis Santana, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (22-28) won 11-5 (BOX SCORE)

Mejias started for the Woodpeckers and allowed 3 runs over 3 innings. The offense got things going in the 3rd scoring 6 runs on a wild pitch, a Cerny 2 run single, and RBI singles from Palma, Whitaker and Hallmark. The offense picked up 3 more in the 5th on a Rivas solo HR and RBI doubles from Corona and Molina. Cerny capped the scoring with a 2 run HR in the 7th inning. Matthews and Reina closed the game out with scoreless outings to seal it.

Note: Corona is hitting .371 with 5 2B, 6 HR, 16 RBI over his last 15 games.

Christian Mejias , RHP: 3.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 5 K

3.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 5 K Nic Swanson , RHP: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

3.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Zack Matthews , RHP: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K (WIN)

1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K (WIN) Fabricio Reina, RHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: J.P. France (5.73 ERA) - 6:05 CT

CC: TBD - 2:05 CT

AV: TBD - 12:05 CT

FV: TBD - 1:05 CT