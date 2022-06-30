Astros Top Yanks in Micro-Series

The Houston Astros were too much for the New York Yankees on Thursday night.
With two of Houston’s top players out after an unfortunate collision on Wednesday, the Astros still had enough to send the Bombers home disappointed.
It was Luis Garcia’s (6-5, 3.54) turn to turn in a great performance. With starter after starter pitching the lights out for the last few weeks, it was really no big surprise that Garcia allowed just one run over 5 1⁄3 innings. He gave up the run on three hits and two walks, striking out six and getting 63-of-101 pitches over the plate.
Alex Bregman got the Astros on the board first with a two-run double in the third inning.
The 2-0 lead held until the Yankees half of the sixth, when Anthony Rizzo went deep for his 21st homer of the season. It not only ruined Garcia’s shutout, it ended his night. Ryne Stanek came in to finish the frame and allowed two baserunners, but got out of the jam without hemorrhaging any more runs.
Houston then employed a procession of relievers to keep the Yankees quiet. Hector Neris, Rafael Montero, and Ryan Pressly each tossed a scoreless inning of relief, and each collected at least a strikeout. Montero was the only one to surrender a hit, and Pressly whiffed two.
- The Yankees actually outhit the Astros five-to-three, but that didn’t really matter to the bottom line.
- Stanek dropped his ERA to 0.69 for the season.
- No Astro collected more than one hit. Alemdys Diaz and Jake Meyers joined Bregman in the hit column.
- Through their nine-game combined set against the New York Mets and New York Yankees, the Astros won seven-of-nine, and led the other two games for nine innings before losing.
- Houston continues their eight-game homestand tomorrow night at 8:10 PM, against the Los Angeles Angels. It’s Christian Javier’s (5-3, 2.73) turn on the hill.
