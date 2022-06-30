Astros Top Yanks in Micro-Series

The Houston Astros were too much for the New York Yankees on Thursday night.

With two of Houston’s top players out after an unfortunate collision on Wednesday, the Astros still had enough to send the Bombers home disappointed.

It was Luis Garcia’s (6-5, 3.54) turn to turn in a great performance. With starter after starter pitching the lights out for the last few weeks, it was really no big surprise that Garcia allowed just one run over 5 1⁄ 3 innings. He gave up the run on three hits and two walks, striking out six and getting 63-of-101 pitches over the plate.

Alex Bregman got the Astros on the board first with a two-run double in the third inning.

The 2-0 lead held until the Yankees half of the sixth, when Anthony Rizzo went deep for his 21st homer of the season. It not only ruined Garcia’s shutout, it ended his night. Ryne Stanek came in to finish the frame and allowed two baserunners, but got out of the jam without hemorrhaging any more runs.

Ryne Stanek's ERA is 0.nice after not allowing a run in 20 straight innings. pic.twitter.com/IY7OEE4QAw — Houston Astros (@astros) July 1, 2022

Houston then employed a procession of relievers to keep the Yankees quiet. Hector Neris, Rafael Montero, and Ryan Pressly each tossed a scoreless inning of relief, and each collected at least a strikeout. Montero was the only one to surrender a hit, and Pressly whiffed two.