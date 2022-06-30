Astros Prospect Report: June 29th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (32-42) lost 11-3 (BOX SCORE)

France started for Sugar Land and pitched well striking out 10 over 5 innings while allowing 2 runs. The Space Cowboys tied it up in the 3rd with 2 runs on a Lee RBI triple and a Leon RBI groundout. Hensley gave Sugar Land a lead in the 6th with an RBI single. Unfortunately the bullpen struggled allowing 9 runs as the Isotopes would go on to win 11-3.

Note: France has 83 K in 62.1 innings this season.

J.P. France , RHP: 5.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 10 K

5.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 10 K Matt Ruppenthal , RHP: 1.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

1.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 K Joe Record, RHP: 1.1 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (33-37) won 5-0 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks got on the board in the 2nd inning scoring 4 runs on an error, RBI singles from Salazar and Kessinger and a run scoring on a wild pitch. Odorizzi started for the Hooks and tossed 5 scoreless innings with 6 strikeouts. The Hooks got another run in the 7th on a Berryhill sac fly. Bravo went 3.2 scoreless innings and Sprinkle retired the last batter to seal the win.

Note: Bravo has a 1.93 ERA in June.

Jake Odorizzi , RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K (WIN) Jose Bravo , RHP: 3.2 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

3.2 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Jonathan Sprinkle, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (29-41) won 11-9 (BOX SCORE)

Asheville got on the board in the first on a Barber RBI double. Kouba started for the Tourists and went 5 innings allowing 4 runs, 3 earned while striking out 5. In the 4th, the Tourists got 2 runs back on a Carrasco RBI double and Barber RBI single. Stubbs gave the Tourists the lead in the 5th connecting on a 2 run HR. After losing the lead, the Tourists scored 6 runs in the 7th on a Carrasco 2 run single and Costes grand slam. The pen allowed a couple runs but held on for the 11-9 win.

Note: Corona is hitting .406 in 10 High-A games.

Rhett Kouba , RHP: 5.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

5.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 5 K Cesar Gomez, RHP: 4.0 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 5 K (WIN)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (33-37) won 8-5 (BOX SCORE)

Salgado got the start for Fayetteville and pitched well allowing just 1 run over 5 innings. The Woodpeckers’ offense got on the board in the first on a wild pitch. The offense blew it open in the 3rd scoring 5 runs on a Molina RBI single, Loperfido 2 run HR and Rivas 2 run HR. They got another run in the 4th on a Williams RBI single. Schroeder was next in and allowed 2 runs over 1.1 innings while walking 5. The Woodpeckers got an insurance run in the 9th when Loperfido scored on a wild pitch. Wenzel allowed 2 runs in the 9th but was able to hold on for the 8-5 win.

Note: Loperfido is hitting .311 with 18 SB this season.

Bryant Salgado , RHP: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K (WIN) Jayson Schroeder , RHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 2 K

1.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 2 K Palmer Wenzel, RHP: 2.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K (SAVE)

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: Hunter Brown (2.66 ERA) - 7:35 CT

CC: Cody Deason (10.00 ERA) - 7:05 CT

AV: Chayce McDermott (4.88 ERA) - 5:35 CT

FV: TBD - 6:00 CT