Astros Prospect Report: June 29th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (32-42) lost 11-3 (BOX SCORE)
France started for Sugar Land and pitched well striking out 10 over 5 innings while allowing 2 runs. The Space Cowboys tied it up in the 3rd with 2 runs on a Lee RBI triple and a Leon RBI groundout. Hensley gave Sugar Land a lead in the 6th with an RBI single. Unfortunately the bullpen struggled allowing 9 runs as the Isotopes would go on to win 11-3.
Note: France has 83 K in 62.1 innings this season.
- Korey Lee, C: 1-for-4, R, 3B, RBI
- Pedro Leon, CF: 0-for-3, RBI, BB, SB
- Taylor Jones, 1B: 2-for-4, R, 2B
- David Hensley, LF: 3-for-4, RBI
- Scott Manea, DH: 1-for-2, R, BB
- J.P. France, RHP: 5.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 10 K
- Matt Ruppenthal, RHP: 1.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
- Joe Record, RHP: 1.1 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (33-37) won 5-0 (BOX SCORE)
The Hooks got on the board in the 2nd inning scoring 4 runs on an error, RBI singles from Salazar and Kessinger and a run scoring on a wild pitch. Odorizzi started for the Hooks and tossed 5 scoreless innings with 6 strikeouts. The Hooks got another run in the 7th on a Berryhill sac fly. Bravo went 3.2 scoreless innings and Sprinkle retired the last batter to seal the win.
Note: Bravo has a 1.93 ERA in June.
- Grae Kessinger, DH: 2-for-4, RBI, BBB
- Luke Berryhill, 1B: 0-for-3, RBI, BB
- Shay Whitcomb, SS: 1-for-4, R, BB
- Will Wagner, 2B: 2-for-5, R
- Alex McKenna, CF: 1-for-3, R, RBI, BB
- Cesar Salazar, C: 1-for-3, R, RBI
- Jordan Brewer, RF: 1-for-4, R, 2B
- Jake Odorizzi, RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K (WIN)
- Jose Bravo, RHP: 3.2 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
- Jonathan Sprinkle, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (29-41) won 11-9 (BOX SCORE)
Asheville got on the board in the first on a Barber RBI double. Kouba started for the Tourists and went 5 innings allowing 4 runs, 3 earned while striking out 5. In the 4th, the Tourists got 2 runs back on a Carrasco RBI double and Barber RBI single. Stubbs gave the Tourists the lead in the 5th connecting on a 2 run HR. After losing the lead, the Tourists scored 6 runs in the 7th on a Carrasco 2 run single and Costes grand slam. The pen allowed a couple runs but held on for the 11-9 win.
Note: Corona is hitting .406 in 10 High-A games.
- Kenedy Corona, LF: 2-for-3, 2 R, 2 BB
- Colin Barber, CF: 2-for-4, R, 2B, 2 RBI, BB
- Marty Costes, RF: 1-for-4, R, HR, 4 RBI, BB
- Luis Guerrero, 2B: 0-for-4, R, BB
- C.J. Stubbs, C: 2-for-4, 2 R, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, BB
- Luis Santana, 1B: 2-for-4, 2 R, 2B, BB
- Deury Carrasco, 3B: 2-for-4, 2 R, 2B, 3 RBI
- Rhett Kouba, RHP: 5.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 5 K
- Cesar Gomez, RHP: 4.0 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 5 K (WIN)
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (33-37) won 8-5 (BOX SCORE)
Salgado got the start for Fayetteville and pitched well allowing just 1 run over 5 innings. The Woodpeckers’ offense got on the board in the first on a wild pitch. The offense blew it open in the 3rd scoring 5 runs on a Molina RBI single, Loperfido 2 run HR and Rivas 2 run HR. They got another run in the 4th on a Williams RBI single. Schroeder was next in and allowed 2 runs over 1.1 innings while walking 5. The Woodpeckers got an insurance run in the 9th when Loperfido scored on a wild pitch. Wenzel allowed 2 runs in the 9th but was able to hold on for the 8-5 win.
Note: Loperfido is hitting .311 with 18 SB this season.
- Cody Orr, CF: 2-for-4, 3 R, 2 2B, SB
- Leosdany Molina, SS: 2-for-5, R, 2B, RBI
- Joey Loperfido, 1B: 1-for-4, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI, BB, 2 SB
- Justin Williams, 3B: 2-for-5, R, RBI
- Logan Cerny, DH: 0-for-3, 2 BB, SB
- Rainier Rivas, LF: 1-for-4, R, HR, 2 RBI
- Tyler Whitaker, RF: 0-for-2, 2 BB, SB
- Bryant Salgado, RHP: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K (WIN)
- Jayson Schroeder, RHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 2 K
- Palmer Wenzel, RHP: 2.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K (SAVE)
Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:
SL: Hunter Brown (2.66 ERA) - 7:35 CT
CC: Cody Deason (10.00 ERA) - 7:05 CT
AV: Chayce McDermott (4.88 ERA) - 5:35 CT
FV: TBD - 6:00 CT
