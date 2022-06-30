Astros Crawfish Boil: June 30th, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- The Astros continue to put the screws to New York baseball, handing the Mets two mini-sweeps in one week (Astros.com)
- Highlights of yesterday’s victory are available here (MLB Video)
- There was a bit of a sour note near the end of the game, however, when Jeremy Pena and Yordan Alvarez collided while trying to catch a pop up (Astros.com)
- Kyle Tucker looks to be well on his way to becoming a 30-30 player by the end of this season (Houston Chronicle)
- Jacob Coats is turning some heads in the Astros’ minor league system after deciding that his dream was worth chasing exclusively (ABC 13)
Around the League
- It’s been a long, winding, emotional road for Mark Appel, but the man is finally a big leaguer (MLB.com)
- The Red Sox and Blue Jays got a little chippy last night with the dugouts and bullpens clearing after a HBP (MLB.com)
- People can focus on the drama all they want, Freddie Freeman will just keep raking (FanGraphs)
- If the Angels are going to continue to be this inept of a franchise, then maybe it’s time to consider trade offers for Trout and Ohtani (Sporting News)
- There’s a dust up in the Tampa Bay ownership group right now as the minority owners are suing majority owner Stu Sternberg (Sports Illustrated)
- Rob Manfred is just a misunderstood altruist who definitely does not hate baseball, according to Rob Manfred (Sports Radio 610)
Loading comments...