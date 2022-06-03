Astros Prospect Report: June 2nd

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (20-31) lost 8-5 (BOX SCORE)
Bielak started for Sugar Land and allowed 5 runs over 3 innings, though only 2 were earned. The offense got on the board in the 3rd on a Barreto solo HR and Julks 2 run HR. The Space Cowboys entered the 8th down 5-3. Manea drove in a run with an RBI single but the tying run was thrown out at the plate. The Isotopes added some insurance in the 9th scoring 3 runs. Sugar Land got one back in the bottom of the inning on a Brinson RBI single but that was it as they fell 8-5.
Note: Julks has 11 HR over his last 19 games.
- Alex De Goti, SS: 2-for-4, R, BB
- Corey Julks, RF: 2-for-5, R, HR, 2 RBI
- Lewis Brinson, CF: 1-for-5, RBI
- David Hensley, 2B: 1-for-4, R
- Scott Manea, DH: 1-for-3, RBI, BB
- Franklin Barreto, CF: 3-for-4, 2 R, RBI
- Brandon Bielak, RHP: 3.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 4 K
- Nick Hernandez, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Chad Donato, RHP: 4.1 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
- Josh James, RHP: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (20-28) lost 8-2 (BOX SCORE)
Melendez started for the Hooks and went 4 innings allowing 2 runs. He was relieved by Casey who allowed a run and retired just one batter. The Hooks got on the board in the 7th scoring 2 runs on an Abreu RBI groundout and Berryhill RBI single. The bullpen allowed a couple more runs and that it from the offense as they fell 8-2.
Note: Berryhill has 34 RBI this season.
- Wilyer Abreu, RF: 0-for-3, RBI, 2 BB
- Luke Berryhill, C: 1-for-4, RBI, BB
- Enmanuel Valdez, LF: 0-for-2, 2 BB
- Grae Kessinger, 3B: 0-for-3, R, BB
- Jose Alvarez, 1B: 1-for-2, 2 BB
- Ronaldo Urdaneta, DH: 0-for-3, R, BB
- Jaime Melendez, RHP: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K
- Chandler Casey, RHP: 0.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 0 K
- Jojanse Torres, RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
- Derek West, RHP: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (19-28) won 7-3 (BOX SCORE)
Arrighetti started for the Tourists and pitched really well. After a walk and a homer to start the game, he went 5 innings without allowing another run and struck out 10. The Tourists got on the board in the 2nd with a run and then picked up 3 more in the 4th on RBI singles from Stubbs, Santana, and Hamilton. In the 5th, the Tourists picked up 2 more runs on a Barber 2 run HR. Lopez pitched well in relief striking out 5 over 3 innings while allowing 1 run. Stevens added a sac fly in the 8th for another insurance run. Betances closed it out with a scoreless 9th to seal the win.
Note: Arrighetti has 63 K in 42.1 innings this season.
- Quincy Hamilton, LF: 2-for-5, R, 2B, RBI, 2 SB
- J.C. Correa, 1B: 1-for-5, 2B
- Will Wagner, 3B: 1-for-4, BB
- Chad Stevens, SS: 1-for-4, R, RBI
- Colin Barber, RF: 2-for-3, 3 R, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, BB
- Michael Sandle, CF: 2-for-3, BB, 2 SB
- Cristian Gonzalez, DH: 0-for-3, R, BB
- C.J. Stubbs, C: 2-for-3, R, 2B, RBI, BB
- Luis Santana, 2B: 1-for-4, RBI
- Spencer Arrighetti, RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 10 K (WIN)
- Juan Pablo Lopez, LHP: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K
- Jose Betances, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (20-28) lost 6-0 (BOX SCORE)
Santos got the start for the Woodpeckers and pitched well striking out 4 over 5 innings while allowing 1 run. He was relieved by Miley who went 4 innings but allowed 5 runs in his first inning of work. The offense was quiet on the night picking up just two hits as the Woodpeckers were shutout in the 6-0 loss.
Note: Santos has 47 K in 38.2 innings this season.
- Miguel Palma, C: 1-for-4, 2B
- Cody Orr, 3B: 1-for-4, SB
- Alex Santos, RHP: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
- Deylen Miley, RHP: 4.0 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:
SL: Peter Solomon (6.75 ERA) - 7:05 CT
CC: Julio Robaina (10.67 ERA) - 4:05 CT
AV: Aaron Brown (5.73 ERA) - 5:35 CT
FV: TBD - 6:05 CT
