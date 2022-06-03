Astros Prospect Report: June 2nd

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (20-31) lost 8-5 (BOX SCORE)

Bielak started for Sugar Land and allowed 5 runs over 3 innings, though only 2 were earned. The offense got on the board in the 3rd on a Barreto solo HR and Julks 2 run HR. The Space Cowboys entered the 8th down 5-3. Manea drove in a run with an RBI single but the tying run was thrown out at the plate. The Isotopes added some insurance in the 9th scoring 3 runs. Sugar Land got one back in the bottom of the inning on a Brinson RBI single but that was it as they fell 8-5.

Note: Julks has 11 HR over his last 19 games.

Brandon Bielak , RHP: 3.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 4 K

3.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 4 K Nick Hernandez , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Chad Donato , RHP: 4.1 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

4.1 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Josh James, RHP: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (20-28) lost 8-2 (BOX SCORE)

Melendez started for the Hooks and went 4 innings allowing 2 runs. He was relieved by Casey who allowed a run and retired just one batter. The Hooks got on the board in the 7th scoring 2 runs on an Abreu RBI groundout and Berryhill RBI single. The bullpen allowed a couple more runs and that it from the offense as they fell 8-2.

Note: Berryhill has 34 RBI this season.

Jaime Melendez , RHP: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

4.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K Chandler Casey , RHP: 0.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 0 K

0.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 0 K Jojanse Torres , RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

2.0 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Derek West, RHP: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (19-28) won 7-3 (BOX SCORE)

Arrighetti started for the Tourists and pitched really well. After a walk and a homer to start the game, he went 5 innings without allowing another run and struck out 10. The Tourists got on the board in the 2nd with a run and then picked up 3 more in the 4th on RBI singles from Stubbs, Santana, and Hamilton. In the 5th, the Tourists picked up 2 more runs on a Barber 2 run HR. Lopez pitched well in relief striking out 5 over 3 innings while allowing 1 run. Stevens added a sac fly in the 8th for another insurance run. Betances closed it out with a scoreless 9th to seal the win.

Note: Arrighetti has 63 K in 42.1 innings this season.

Spencer Arrighetti , RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 10 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 10 K (WIN) Juan Pablo Lopez , LHP: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K Jose Betances, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (20-28) lost 6-0 (BOX SCORE)

Santos got the start for the Woodpeckers and pitched well striking out 4 over 5 innings while allowing 1 run. He was relieved by Miley who went 4 innings but allowed 5 runs in his first inning of work. The offense was quiet on the night picking up just two hits as the Woodpeckers were shutout in the 6-0 loss.

Note: Santos has 47 K in 38.2 innings this season.

Alex Santos , RHP: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Deylen Miley, RHP: 4.0 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: Peter Solomon (6.75 ERA) - 7:05 CT

CC: Julio Robaina (10.67 ERA) - 4:05 CT

AV: Aaron Brown (5.73 ERA) - 5:35 CT

FV: TBD - 6:05 CT