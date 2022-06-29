Astros Prospect Report: June 28th

nother day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (32-41) lost 11-9 (BOX SCORE)

Conine started for Sugar Land and allowed 5 runs over 4 innings. Siri put Sugar Land on the board in the 4th inning on a solo HR. In the 5th, the offense got 2 runs on solo HRs from Brinson and Leon. Jones brought the Space Cowboys within a run in the 6th and then in the 7th inning, the offense picked up 3 runs on a Siri 2 run double and Valdez RBI single to take a 7-5 lead. The score would stay 7-5 until the bottom of the 9th when the Isotopes tied it up. The Space Cowboys scored 2 runs in the 11th on Hensley and Lee RBI singles. In the bottom of the 11th, the Isotopes would win on a walk-off grand slam.

Note: Hensley has a .929 OPS in June,

Korey Lee, DH: 1-for-4, 2 R, RBI, 2 BB

1-for-4, 2 R, RBI, 2 BB Jose Siri, CF: 2-for-6, 2 R, 2B, HR, 3 RBI

2-for-6, 2 R, 2B, HR, 3 RBI Enmanuel Valdez, 2B: 2-for-6, RBIB

2-for-6, RBIB Taylor Jones, 1B: 2-for-5, RBI

2-for-5, RBI Lewis Brinson, LF: 1-for-5, R, HR, RBI

1-for-5, R, HR, RBI Pedro Leon, RF: 3-for-5, 3 R, 2B, HR, RBI, 2 SB

3-for-5, 3 R, 2B, HR, RBI, 2 SB David Hensley, 3B: 2-for-5, R, RBI

Brett Conine, RHP: 4.0 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

4.0 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Devin Conn, RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K Nick Hernandez, RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Ronel Blanco, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Jon Olczak, RHP: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (32-37) won 7-0 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks scored first getting a run in the 3rd on an error. Tamarez got the start and went 5.2 innings allowing 2 runs, 1 earned with 6 strikeouts. In the 7th inning Salazar connected on a 3 run HR to give the Hooks a 4-2 lead. Casey relieved Tamarez and tossed 2.1 scoreless innings with 4 strikeouts. West closed it out with a scoreless 9th to seal the 4-2 win.

Note: Tamarez has 31 K in 23.1 innings in June.

Wilyer Abreu, RF: 0-for-4, R, BB, SB

0-for-4, R, BB, SB Cesar Salazar, C: 1-for-4, R, HR, 3 RBI

1-for-4, R, HR, 3 RBI Shay Whitcomb, 2B: 0-for-3, BB, SB

0-for-3, BB, SB Grae Kessinger, SS: 2-for-3, R, BB

2-for-3, R, BB Jordan Brewer, DH: 1-for-4, R, SB

Misael Tamarez, RHP: 5.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K

5.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K Chandler Casey, RHP: 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K (WIN)

2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K (WIN) Derek West, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K (SAVE)

A+: Asheville Tourists (28-41) lost 14-5 (BOX SCORE)

Brown started for the Tourists and allowed 5 runs, 4 earned over 3.1 innings. The offense scored a run in the 3rd on a Santana RBI single. In the 5th, Carrasco connected on a solo HR and Costes drove in a run with an RBI single. Taveras relieved Brown and struggled allowing 8 runs, 6 earned in 2 innings. The offense got two back in the 6th on a Santana RBI single and Hamilton RBI groundout. That would be it from the offense as they fell 14-5.

Note: Santana is hitting .378 with 18 RBI in June.

Quincy Hamilton, RF: 1-for-5, RBI

1-for-5, RBI Michael Sandle, CF: 2-for-5

2-for-5 Marty Costes, LF: 2-for-5, 2B, RBI

2-for-5, 2B, RBI Luis Guerrero, 2B: 2-for-3, 2 R, 2B, BB

2-for-3, 2 R, 2B, BB Cristian Gonzalez, DH: 1-for-4, R

1-for-4, R Luis Santana, 1B: 2-for-4, 2 RBI, SB

2-for-4, 2 RBI, SB Deury Carrasco, SS: 1-for-3, R, HR, RBI, BB

1-for-3, R, HR, RBI, BB Jose Alvarez, C: 1-for-4, R

Aaron Brown, RHP: 3.1 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

3.1 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Diosmerky Taveras, RHP: 2.0 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

2.0 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 2 BB, 0 K Jose Betances, RHP: 2.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 K

2.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 K Jacob Coats, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (32-37) lost 8-5 (BOX SCORE)

Whitley made another rehab start for the Woodpeckers and was great tossing 3 perfect inning with 5 strikeouts. The offense got on the board in the second inning when a run scored on a double play. After a scoreless inning from DeLabio, Santos came in and allowed 5 runs in 3 innings. The Woodpeckers got 3 back in the 6th on a Cerny 2 run double and Palma RBI double. Reina relieved Santos and allowed 3 runs in his 1 inning of work. Whitaker added an RBI single in the 8th but that would be it from the offense as the Woodpeckers fell 8-5.

Note: Cerny has a team leading 43 RBI for the Woodpeckers.

Cody orr, RF: 2-for-5, SB

2-for-5, SB Joey Loperfido, 2B: 0-for-2, R, 2 BB

0-for-2, R, 2 BB Justin Williams, 1B: 3-for-4, 3 R, 2B

3-for-4, 3 R, 2B Logan Cerny, RF: 2-for-4, R, 2B, 2 RBI

2-for-4, R, 2B, 2 RBI Miguel Palma, C: 2-for-3, 2B, RBI, BB

2-for-3, 2B, RBI, BB Tyler Whitaker, 3B: 1-for-4, RBI

Forrest Whitley, RHP: 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K

3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K Jacob DeLabio, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Alex Santos, RHP: 3.0 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

3.0 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Fabricio Reina, RHP: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: J.P. France (4.71 ERA) - 7:35 CT

CC: TBD - 7:05 CT

AV: Rhett Kouba (3.86 ERA) - 5:35 CT

FV: TBD - 6:00 CT