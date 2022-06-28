The Astros’ Left-Handed Dynamic Duo Does in the Mets, 9-1.

On any given night, either Kyle Tucker or Yordan Alvarez can almost single-handedly win a game for the Astros. Tonight the Astros’ left-handed power couple decided to unleash on the Mets together, resulting in a crushing 9-1 win for the Astros on the road in New York.

Along with eight innings of scoreless pitching by Framber Valdez, you have the textbook definition of dominance on full display tonight

Tucker’s three-run homer in the first inning put the Astros on cruise control for the rest of the game. He later scored a run on a two-out single after stealing second base.

Meanwhile, Alvarez was 3-3 along with two walks, including a two-run homer. He currently leads MLB in OPS.

The Astros blitzed the Mets right off. Lead-off hitter Jose Altuve turned an 0-2 count into a walk from Mets starter Carlos Carrasco. Jeremy Pena replaced Altuve on first on a fielder’s choice and advanced to third on an Alvarez single through the shift in right. Pena scored on an Alex Bregman single, and Tucker cleared the bases with a three-run bomb into the bullpen in right-center field, his fifteenth.

City of Queens? Nah.



City of Kings. pic.twitter.com/FAUh3H5AeT — Houston Astros (@astros) June 28, 2022

Tucker scored the fifth Astros run in the fourth inning after singling, stealing second, and scoring on Jake Meyers’ two-out single to center

The Mets mounted a threat in the bottom of the fourth, but Valdez frambered his way out. With runners on second and third with one out, Valdez got former Astro J.D. Davis to strikeout, and with two outs and the bases loaded, Valdez got Mark Canha to ground out to third base.

In the fifth Alvarez left Met reliever Chasen Shreve’s head shaking as he watched a two-run blast over the fence in left-center field (23 for the year).

And with two outs that inning Yuli Gurriel handed Shreve his exit ticket with another two-run bomb, his sixth.

Pitching to the Astros still? Fuhgeddaboudit. pic.twitter.com/HbxYxT49lG — Houston Astros (@astros) June 29, 2022

Meanwhile, Framber Valdez baffled one of baseball’s best lineups, going eight scoreless innings, allowing no runs, six hits, two walks, while striking out five with 12 groundouts and two double plays. He now has 12 consecutive quality starts.

He got a little help from his friends in the field. Like this:

Enoli (Canole) Paredes, just back from AAA, finished the game for the Stros but blew the shutout. As is his wont, he walked two while allowing two hits and a run. Still, welcome back Paredes.

As a team, the Astros had 12 hits, three homers, and another big night from the rejuvenated Alex Bregman, who had three hits and is 13 for his last 31 at-bats.

The Astros are now 5-2 against the two supposedly best teams in baseball, both from New York. They play the Mets again tomorrow at 12:10 CT with Justin Verlander going against Taijuan Walker. They play the Yankees again Thursday.

The Astros are already guaranteed a winning record during this New York run, probably the most difficult stretch of the season for the Astros this year.

