2022 Series Poll: Houston Astros @ New York Mets

Quick Notes

The Astros find themselves facing off against a New York team for the 6th straight game, this time of the Mets variety. Not much has changed in the 5 days since the last time we saw this team, so I’m going to keep these notes short and sweet while referencing you to the previous poll, located here.

The Mets have seemingly bounced back since the mini-sweep at the hands of the Astros, taking two of three games against the Marlins. They have also had two days off in the interim while Houston has only seen one, so expect a more rested team as we head to Queens.

1B Pete Alonso (.281/.360/.567) remains the Mets’ best player and is leading the juggernaut offense that the team fields on a nightly basis. However, if you want to look at the hot bats, you’ll need to focus on superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor, who is slashing .375/.412/.688 in his last 7 games. Even better than that, however, is the .438/.444/.750 slasher that Brandon Nimmo is sporting in that same time frame.

Pitching is still the Mets’ weakest point, though it’s hardly kept them from sitting atop the standings this season as they are in the top ten in the league for most categories. Expect that to get shored up even more with the imminent return of Max Scherzer, who is currently on a rehab assignment.

Edwin Diaz (RHP, 2.12 ERA, 29.2 IP, 57 K’s), Seth Lugo (RHP, 3.68 ERA, 29.1 IP, 28 K’s), and Drew Smith (RHP, 1.99 ERA, 31.2, 36 K’s) continue to hold down the back end of games for the Mets’ bullpen. All three have been effective this season, closing out games without too much drama. Diaz in particular has been money in the bank, successfully converting 16 of 19 save opportunities.

Again, for a fuller background of the Mets before the first time the Astros faced them, please reference the series poll linked in the first paragraph above.

Last 10 Games: 6-4 Record, 2 Series Win, 1 Series Mini-Swept, +5 Run Differential (43 scored, 38 allowed)

W/L Splits: 24-10 at home, 23-17 on the road, 25-17 against teams over .500

Injured List: Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Carrasco: day-to-day (back), Jeff McNeil: day-to-day (hamstring), Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (oblique), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Poll Who wins this series? Astros Sweep 2-0

Series Split 1-1

Mest Sweep 2-0 vote view results 32% Astros Sweep 2-0 (24 votes)

64% Series Split 1-1 (47 votes)

2% Mest Sweep 2-0 (2 votes) 73 votes total Vote Now

Starters

Game 1: Carlos Carrasco (RHP, 8-3, 4.42 ERA, 77 K’s) vs Framber Valdez (LHP, 7-3, 2.90 ERA, 75 K’s)

Game 2: Justin Verlander (RHP, 9-3, 2.22 ERA, 84 K’s) vs TBD

For Your Viewing and Listening Pleasure

Game 1: Tuesday, June 28th @ 6:10 pm CDT

Listen: Astros - KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010 / Mets - WCBS 880, WEPN 1050

Watch: Astros ATT SportsNet-SW / Mets - SNY / TBS (out-of-market only)

Game 2: Wednesday, June 29th @ 12:10 pm CDT

Listen: Astros - KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010 / Mets - WCBS 880, WEPN 1050

Watch: Astros ATT SportsNet-SW / Mets - SNY / MLB Network (out-of-market only)