Astros Crawfish Boil: June 28th, 2022

Astros News
- This past series against the Yankees had all the feel of a heavyweight boxing match, and I am here for it (Apollo Houston)
- That series also proved that, no matter how hated the Astros may be, this team puts butts in seats at MLB stadiums (Houston Chronicle)
- What’s old is new again as the Angels claimed Dillon Thomas from the Astros this week (MLB Trade Rumors)
- The All Star Game will feature yet another Battle of the Snitkers as Dusty Baker is bringing the Astros’ hitting coach to face his father in the opposing dugout (Twitter - Mark Berman)
Around the League
- Seems about time for another ASG voting update (MLB.com)
- 12 suspensions have been handed down for the brawl that took place between the Mariners and Angels this past weekend (MLB.com)
- Looks like Bryce Harper is going to need thumb surgery after getting plunked on the hand with a pitch (MLB Trade Rumors)
- And there may have been more riding on that broken digit than just Harper’s stats (FanGraphs)
- Carlos Santana is heading to the Emerald City as Seattle looks to hang on in the WC race at least (MLB Trade Rumors)
