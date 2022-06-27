Astros Prospect Report: June 26th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (32-40) won 3-2 (BOX SCORE)

Donato started for the Space Cowboys and pitched well allowing 1 run over 6 innings. The Space Cowboys got on the board in the 2nd inning on a Hensley RBI double and De Goti RBI single. In the 8th, Tacoma tied the game up at 2. The game went into the 9th tied at 2 but De Goti sent the fans home happy with a walk-0ff HR to win it 3-2.

Note: Hensley has a .864 OPS this season.

Chad Donato , RHP: 6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K Jon Olczak , RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Zac Rosscup , LHP: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Joe Record, RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K (WIN)

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (32-37) won 7-0 (BOX SCORE)

Robaina started for the Hooks and was great tossing 5 scoreless innings with 6 strikeouts. The Hooks got on the board in the 3rd on a pair of 2 run singles from Arias and Berryhill. In the 5th, Salazar added some insurance with a 3 run HR to make it 7-0. The bullpen was great with Torres, Sprinkle and West all tossing scoreless innings to close it out.

Note: Berryhill has 45 RBI in 62 games this season,

Julio Robaina , LHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K (WIN) Jojanse Torres , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Jonathan Sprinkle , RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Derek West, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (28-40) won 5-4 (BOX SCORE)

Jaquez started and allowed 1 run over 2 innings. He was relieved by Cobos who allowed 2 runs in 4 innings. Stevens put the Tourists on the board in the 4th with a solo HR. The Tourists went into the 9th down 4-1 and rallied scoring 4 runs on a Corona 2 run HR and Santana 2 run single to take the lead. Gusto and Cody closed it out to seal the 5-4 win.

Note: Corona has 3 HR, 11 RBI over his last 6 games.

Ernesto Jaquez , RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Franny Cobos , RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Ryan Gusto , RHP: 2.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K (WIN)

2.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K (WIN) Danny Cody, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (SAVE)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (32-36) lost 10-3 (BOX SCORE)

Barry started for the Woodpeckers and struggled allowing 8 runs over 2 innings. He was relieved by Ford who allowed 2 runs, 1 earned over 2 innings. The offense got on the board in the 7th scoring 3 runs on a Cerny RBI double, Rivas RBI groundout, and Whitaker RBI single. Calderon tossed 5 scoreless innings with 6 strikeouts but the offense was unable to get anything else going as they fell 10-3.

Note: Cerny has a .807 OPS this season.

Shea Barry , RHP: 2.0 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

2.0 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 3 BB, 2 K Kasey Ford , RHP: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Carlos Calderon, RHP: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: OFF

CC: OFF

AV: OFF

FV: OFF