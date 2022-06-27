Astros Prospect Report: June 26th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (32-40) won 3-2 (BOX SCORE)
Donato started for the Space Cowboys and pitched well allowing 1 run over 6 innings. The Space Cowboys got on the board in the 2nd inning on a Hensley RBI double and De Goti RBI single. In the 8th, Tacoma tied the game up at 2. The game went into the 9th tied at 2 but De Goti sent the fans home happy with a walk-0ff HR to win it 3-2.
Note: Hensley has a .864 OPS this season.
- Lewis Brinson, RF: 1-for-3, R
- David Hensley, SS: 2-for-4, R, 2B, RBI
- Alex De Goti, 3B: 2-for-4, R, HR, 2 RBI
- Franklin Barreto, 2B: 1-for-2, BB, SB
- Chad Donato, RHP: 6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
- Jon Olczak, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- Zac Rosscup, LHP: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- Joe Record, RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K (WIN)
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (32-37) won 7-0 (BOX SCORE)
Robaina started for the Hooks and was great tossing 5 scoreless innings with 6 strikeouts. The Hooks got on the board in the 3rd on a pair of 2 run singles from Arias and Berryhill. In the 5th, Salazar added some insurance with a 3 run HR to make it 7-0. The bullpen was great with Torres, Sprinkle and West all tossing scoreless innings to close it out.
Note: Berryhill has 45 RBI in 62 games this season,
- Luke Berryhill, LF: 1-for-4, 2 RBI
- Shay Whitcomb, 2B: 1-for-4, R
- Will Wagner, 3B: 1-for-4, R
- Alex McKenna, RF: 1-for-2, R, 2 BB
- Cesar Salazar, C: 3-for-4, 2 R, 2B, HR, 3 RBI
- Grae Kessinger, SS: 0-for-3, R, BB
- Bryan Arias, 1B: 1-for-3, R, 2 RBI, BB
- Julio Robaina, LHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K (WIN)
- Jojanse Torres, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- Jonathan Sprinkle, RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Derek West, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (28-40) won 5-4 (BOX SCORE)
Jaquez started and allowed 1 run over 2 innings. He was relieved by Cobos who allowed 2 runs in 4 innings. Stevens put the Tourists on the board in the 4th with a solo HR. The Tourists went into the 9th down 4-1 and rallied scoring 4 runs on a Corona 2 run HR and Santana 2 run single to take the lead. Gusto and Cody closed it out to seal the 5-4 win.
Note: Corona has 3 HR, 11 RBI over his last 6 games.
- Chad Stevens, 3B: 2-for-4, 2 R, HR, RBI
- Kenedy Corona, CF: 1-for-4, R, HR, 2 RBI
- Luis Guerrero, RF: 1-for-4, R
- Cristian Gonzalez, DH: 1-for-3, R, BB
- Luis Santana, 1B: 1-for-4, 2 RBI
- Ernesto Jaquez, RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
- Franny Cobos, RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- Ryan Gusto, RHP: 2.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K (WIN)
- Danny Cody, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (SAVE)
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (32-36) lost 10-3 (BOX SCORE)
Barry started for the Woodpeckers and struggled allowing 8 runs over 2 innings. He was relieved by Ford who allowed 2 runs, 1 earned over 2 innings. The offense got on the board in the 7th scoring 3 runs on a Cerny RBI double, Rivas RBI groundout, and Whitaker RBI single. Calderon tossed 5 scoreless innings with 6 strikeouts but the offense was unable to get anything else going as they fell 10-3.
Note: Cerny has a .807 OPS this season.
- Joey Loperfido, CF: 3-for-4, R
- Logan Cerny, RF: 2-for-4, R, 2B, RBI
- Rainier Rivas, LF: 0-for-5, RBI
- Tyler Whitaker, DH: 2-for-4, RBI
- Yeuris Ramirez, 3B: 1-for-4, 3B
- Jaxon Hallmark, 2B: 3-for-5
- Shea Barry, RHP: 2.0 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 3 BB, 2 K
- Kasey Ford, RHP: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
- Carlos Calderon, RHP: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K
Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:
SL: OFF
CC: OFF
AV: OFF
FV: OFF
