Astros Crawfish Boil: June 27th, 2022

Astros News
- It was a split in the Bronx as the Astros battled the Yankees to a 2-2 draw over an epic weekend series (Astros.com)
- The best part was Altuve going off on the Yankees while the Bronx faithful tried oh so very hard to rattle him with booing (Astros.com)
- Or you could say that the 16 no-hit innings tossed by the bullpen in the middle of it was the best part (Astros.com)
- It wasn’t all puppies and rainbows though, as Michael Brantley exited yesterday’s game with a shoulder issue (CBS News)
- Some roster move came over the weekend as well, with Jose Siri heading back to AAA to make room for the return of Jake Meyers (Houston Chronicle)
- Chas McCormick was also given a ticket for Sugar Land to make room for the return of Jeremy Pena (MLB Trade Rumors)
- And for a third weekend roster move, the Astros recalled Enoli Paredes with Brandon Bielak getting the assignment for AAA (CBS Sports)
Around the League
- The Mariners and Angels got into it with an epic brawl on the field yesterday (MLB.com)
- And here’s a breakdown of all the most enjoyable moments from that little fracas (Sporting News)
- But at least Jesse Winker got a pizza out of the whole deal (Sporting News)
- These are the most likely trade candidates for the deadline this season, but where will they be headed? (MLB.com)
- The Yankees team we saw over the weekend is giving off serious 1998 vibes (538 Sports)
- Frankie Montas remains the last man standing on an A’s team that has been picked apart through trades (FanGraphs)
- Braves fans let out a collective groan over the weekend as Ronald Acuna Jr. suffered a foot injury (MLB Trade Rumors)
- But the groan probably wasn’t as loud as Phillies fans after they watched Bryce Harper break his thumb on an inside fastball (MLB Trade Rumors)
