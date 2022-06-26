Astros Prospect Report: June 25th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (31-40) won 9-8 (BOX SCORE)

The Space Cowboys jumped out to an early lead scoring 4 runs in the 2nd inning on a Manea 2 run double and Lee 2 run single. After an RBI groundout from Leon in the 3rd, the offense added two more in the 4th with a De Goti RBI single and Diaz sac fly. Solomon started and went 6 innings allowing 4 runs with 6 strikeouts. Hernandez and Paredes tossed scoreless innings in relief. The offense added some insurance in the 8th with a Lee RBI single and a run scoring on a double play. Blanco came on for the 9th and allowed 4 runs but was able to hold on to seal the win.

Note: Paredes has a 0.93 ERA Ruth 41 K in 29 innings this season.

Peter Solomon , RHP: 6.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 6 K (WIN)

6.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 6 K (WIN) Nick Hernandez , RHP: 1.0 IP,0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP,0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Enoli Paredes , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Ronel Blanco, RHP: 1.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (31-37) lost 3-0 (BOX SCORE)

Melendez started for the Hooks and was dominant striking out 12 over 5 innings allowing just 2 runs. He was relieved by Chaidez who was charged with 1 run, scored after he left, over 3.1 innings with 4 strikeouts. The offense was quiet and despite some hard hit balls, were unable to scratch across a run as they lost 3-0.

Note: Melendez has 68 K in 50 innings this season.

Jaime Melendez , RHP: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 12 K

5.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 12 K Adrian Chaidez , RHP: 3.1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

3.1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K Layne Henderson, RHP: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (27-40) lost 14-10 (BOX SCORE)

Arighetti started for the Tourists and allowed 5 runs while retiring just 2 batters. Hamilton got the scoring going with a 2 run HR in the 4th. In the 5th, they picked up 3 more runs on a Guerrero 2 run triple and Santana sac fly. Corona connected on a 2 run HR in the 6th inning. Lopez pitched in relief and struggled allowing 7 runs as the Grasshoppers extended their lead. The offense would get two back in the 9th on RBI doubles from Santana and Carrasco but that would be it as the Tourists fell 14-10.

Note: Corona has a 1.211 OPS in High-A.

Spencer Arrighetti , RHP: 0.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

0.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Hunter Peck , LHP: 2.1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 K

2.1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 K Juan Pablo Lopez , LHP: 2.2 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

2.2 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Jacob Coats, RHP: 2.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (32-35) lost 13-9 (BOX SCORE)

Matthews started for Fayetteville and allowed 3 runs over 4 innings. He was relieved by Batist who allowed 5 runs over 4 innings. The offense got on the board in the first on a sac fly by Williams. The next run came in the 8th on a Williams RBI single. The Woodpeckers went into the 9th down 8-2 and rallied for 6 runs on a Loperfido bases loaded HBP, Williams 2 run single and Cerny 3 run HR. Unfortunately, the GreenJackets scored 5 in the top of the 10th and the Woodpeckers only got one more back as they fell 13-9.

Note: Loperfido is hitting .307 this season.

Zack Matthews , RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

4.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 6 K Edinson Batista , RHP: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

4.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Palmer Wenzel, RHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: Chad Donato (5.09 ERA) - 6:05 CT

CC: Julio Robaina (7.93 ERA) - 5:05 CT

AV: Franny Cobos (5.19 ERA) - 1:00 CT

FV: TBD - 1:05 CT