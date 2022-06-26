Yordan Álvarez’s home-run projection gives him a season for the ages

It seems no one is bigger than Yordan Álvarez this season. No one inspires more fear than Yordan. No one seems to hit home runs with such regularity as Yordan does. Álvarez has proven to be a unique talent, a special hitter that we’re lucky enough to watch every night playing for the Houston Astros.

His projection for total home runs in 2022 is as special as the massive lefty slugger.

Based on what he’s done so far, hitting 22 homers in the Astros’ first 70 games of the campaign, Álvarez entered Saturday’s slate being on pace for 51 long balls. Should Yordan reach that number, he would establish a new single-season record for Cuban players in MLB history, breaking Jorge Soler’s mark (48, in 2019).

But that’s not it. Álvarez would also set a new record for an Astros hitter if he belts at least 48 four-baggers, a mark that would be enough to leave behind the 47 dingers registered by Jeff Bagwell in 2000.

As if it wasn’t enough, Air Yordan would become the first left-handed hitter to join the 50-homer club since former Orioles’ slugger Chris Davis did so in 2013, when he went yard 53 times. If he reaches the 50-homer plateau this season, the 24-year-old (25 on Monday) would be the 10th player in MLB history to hit 50 or more goners before his 26-age season. The other nine hitters to do it? See below…

Prince Fielder – 50 HRs – 2007 – 23-age season

Mickey Mantle – 52 HRs – 1956 – 24-age season

Pete Alonso – 53 HRs – 2019 – 24-age season

Willie Mays – 51 HRs – 1955 – 24-age season

Ralph Kiner – 51 HRs – 1947 – 24-age season

Jimmie Foxx – 58 HRs – 1932 – 24-age season

Alex Rodríguez – 52 HRs – 2001 – 25-age season

Babe Ruth – 54 HRs – 1920 – 25-age season

Aaron Judge – 52 HRs – 2017 – 25-age season

Thanks to what he’s done in June, Álvarez belongs in the AL MVP early conversation and is positioning himself in a very good place among Mike Trout, Aaron Judge, José Ramírez, and others.

Currently, Yordan is tied with Trout for second-most home runs (22), ranks second in runs batted in (54), eighth in batting average (.312), third in OBP (.401), second in slugging percentage (.649), and second in OPS (1.050). He’s also fifth in extra-base hits (32) and is tied with teammate Kyle Tucker for the fourth-best bWAR mark (3.5).

At this point, it seems that Álvarez will finish with great numbers and a memorable season barring any long-term injury. The 2022 campaign is just the beginning of what could be a monster career in Houston. Long live Yordan!