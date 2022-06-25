Astros Prospect Report: June 24th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (30-40) won 8-4 (BOX SCORE)

The Space Cowboys jumped out to an early lead scoring 4 runs in the first inning on Julks and Jones RBI singles, Diaz RBI triple and Hensley RBI double. Jones added two more in the second with a 2 run single. Odorizzi made a rehab start and went 3 innings allowing 2 runs with 4 strikeouts. In the 3rd, Hensley connected on a 2 run HR, his 6th HR of the season. Record allowed two runs before giving way to Brown. Brown went the final 5 innings without allowing a run and striking out 5 as he picked up the win for Sugar Land.

Note: Brown has a 2.66 ERA and 85 K in 61 innings this season.

Jake Odorizzi , RHP: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

3.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K Joe Record , RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Hunter Brown, RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K (WIN)

Hunter Brown (@xhunterbrownx) tonight for the Space Cowboys:



5 IP | 3 H | 0 R | 0 BB | 5 K#Astros #LevelUp pic.twitter.com/9hSmL9Peo8 — Astros Future (@AstrosFuture) June 25, 2022

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (31-36) won 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

Endersby started for the Hooks and was great tossing 7 scoreless innings with 8 strikeouts. Salazar put the Hooks on the board in the 5th with an RBI single. In the 8th, Abreu connected on a solo HR, his 11th of the season. Casey allowed a run in the 8th and Ruppenthal allowed 2 runs in the 9th as the Sod Poodles tied it at 3. In the bottom of the 9th, Salazar hit a walk-off HR as the Hooks won 4-3.

Note: Endersby has a 2.78 ERA this season.

Jimmy Endersby , RHP: 7.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 K

7.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 K Chandler Casey , RHP: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

0.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 K Matt Ruppenthal, RHP: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K (WIN)

Jimmy Endersby (@jimmyendersby20) was great for the Hooks tonight:



7 IP | 3 H | 0 R | 0 BB | 8 K#Astros pic.twitter.com/pnENoLGfHO — Astros Future (@AstrosFuture) June 25, 2022

A+: Asheville Tourists (27-39) won 14-4 (BOX SCORE)

Stevens put the Tourists on the board in the first inning with a 2 run HR. McDonald started and allowed 2 runs over 4 innings with 6 strikeouts. The offense picked up 4 more runs in the 3rd on a Barber RBI single, Corona 2 run single, and Santana RBI single. They got another run in the 4th when a run scored on a fielder’s choice. The offense blew it open in the 7th scoring 5 runs with 2 coming on an error and an Alvarez 3 run HR. Two RBI groundouts in the 8th extended the lead. McDermott closed it out allowing 2 runs, 1 earned over the final 5 innings to pick up the win.

Note: Barber has a .908 OPS this season.

Cole McDonald , RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 7 BB, 6 K

4.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 7 BB, 6 K Chayce McDermott, RHP: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 K (WIN)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (32-34) won 6-5 (BOX SCORE)

Ullola started and struggled allowing 5 runs over 2.1 innings. The offense got on the board in the first inning on a Loperfido RBI single and Palma 2 run double. After falling behind 5-3, the Woodpeckers tied it up in the 6th on an RBI single from Rivas and a run scoring on an error. In the bottom of the 8th in a tie game, Palma connected on a solo HR to give the Woodpeckers the lead. Mejias closed it out tossing 5 scoreless innings with 6 strikeouts.

Note: Mejias has a 3.15 ERA this season.

Miguel Palma go-ahead homer for Fayetteville! His 5th HR of the season! #Astros pic.twitter.com/hicgf0CyjS — Astros Future (@AstrosFuture) June 25, 2022

Miguel Ullola , RHP: 2.1 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 5 K

2.1 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 5 K Freylin Garcia , RHP: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Christian Mejias, RHP: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K (WIN)

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: Peter Solomon (6.14 ERA) - 7:05 CT

CC: TBD - 7:05 CT

AV: Spencer Arrighetti (4.42 ERA) - 5:30 CT

FV: Zack Matthews (8.00 ERA) - 4:05 CT