Astros Prospect Report: June 24th

Great night down in the Astros minor league system!

By Jimmy Price
MLB: MAR 25 Spring Training - Mets at Astros
WEST PALM BEACH, FL - MARCH 25: Houston Astros pitcher Hunter Brown throws the ball from the mound during an MLB spring training game between the New York Mets and the Houston Astros at The Ballpark of The Palm Beaches on March 25, 2022 in West Palm Beach, Florida
Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (30-40) won 8-4 (BOX SCORE)

The Space Cowboys jumped out to an early lead scoring 4 runs in the first inning on Julks and Jones RBI singles, Diaz RBI triple and Hensley RBI double. Jones added two more in the second with a 2 run single. Odorizzi made a rehab start and went 3 innings allowing 2 runs with 4 strikeouts. In the 3rd, Hensley connected on a 2 run HR, his 6th HR of the season. Record allowed two runs before giving way to Brown. Brown went the final 5 innings without allowing a run and striking out 5 as he picked up the win for Sugar Land.

Note: Brown has a 2.66 ERA and 85 K in 61 innings this season.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (31-36) won 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

Endersby started for the Hooks and was great tossing 7 scoreless innings with 8 strikeouts. Salazar put the Hooks on the board in the 5th with an RBI single. In the 8th, Abreu connected on a solo HR, his 11th of the season. Casey allowed a run in the 8th and Ruppenthal allowed 2 runs in the 9th as the Sod Poodles tied it at 3. In the bottom of the 9th, Salazar hit a walk-off HR as the Hooks won 4-3.

Note: Endersby has a 2.78 ERA this season.

A+: Asheville Tourists (27-39) won 14-4 (BOX SCORE)

Stevens put the Tourists on the board in the first inning with a 2 run HR. McDonald started and allowed 2 runs over 4 innings with 6 strikeouts. The offense picked up 4 more runs in the 3rd on a Barber RBI single, Corona 2 run single, and Santana RBI single. They got another run in the 4th when a run scored on a fielder’s choice. The offense blew it open in the 7th scoring 5 runs with 2 coming on an error and an Alvarez 3 run HR. Two RBI groundouts in the 8th extended the lead. McDermott closed it out allowing 2 runs, 1 earned over the final 5 innings to pick up the win.

Note: Barber has a .908 OPS this season.

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (32-34) won 6-5 (BOX SCORE)

Ullola started and struggled allowing 5 runs over 2.1 innings. The offense got on the board in the first inning on a Loperfido RBI single and Palma 2 run double. After falling behind 5-3, the Woodpeckers tied it up in the 6th on an RBI single from Rivas and a run scoring on an error. In the bottom of the 8th in a tie game, Palma connected on a solo HR to give the Woodpeckers the lead. Mejias closed it out tossing 5 scoreless innings with 6 strikeouts.

Note: Mejias has a 3.15 ERA this season.

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: Peter Solomon (6.14 ERA) - 7:05 CT

CC: TBD - 7:05 CT

AV: Spencer Arrighetti (4.42 ERA) - 5:30 CT

FV: Zack Matthews (8.00 ERA) - 4:05 CT

