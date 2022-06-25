Astros Prospect Report: June 24th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (30-40) won 8-4 (BOX SCORE)
The Space Cowboys jumped out to an early lead scoring 4 runs in the first inning on Julks and Jones RBI singles, Diaz RBI triple and Hensley RBI double. Jones added two more in the second with a 2 run single. Odorizzi made a rehab start and went 3 innings allowing 2 runs with 4 strikeouts. In the 3rd, Hensley connected on a 2 run HR, his 6th HR of the season. Record allowed two runs before giving way to Brown. Brown went the final 5 innings without allowing a run and striking out 5 as he picked up the win for Sugar Land.
Note: Brown has a 2.66 ERA and 85 K in 61 innings this season.
- Korey Lee, DH: 1-for-4, 2 R, SB
- Corey Julks, 3B: 1-for-4, R, RBI, SB
- Taylor Jones, 1B: 3-for-4, R, 3 RBI
- Yainer Diaz, C: 1-for-2, R, 3B, RBI, 2 BB
- David Hensley, 2B: 2-for-4, R, 2B, HR, 3 RBI
- Alex De Goti, SS: 1-for-3, R
- Jake Odorizzi, RHP: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
- Joe Record, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
- Hunter Brown, RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K (WIN)
Hunter Brown (@xhunterbrownx) tonight for the Space Cowboys:— Astros Future (@AstrosFuture) June 25, 2022
5 IP | 3 H | 0 R | 0 BB | 5 K#Astros #LevelUp pic.twitter.com/9hSmL9Peo8
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (31-36) won 4-3 (BOX SCORE)
Endersby started for the Hooks and was great tossing 7 scoreless innings with 8 strikeouts. Salazar put the Hooks on the board in the 5th with an RBI single. In the 8th, Abreu connected on a solo HR, his 11th of the season. Casey allowed a run in the 8th and Ruppenthal allowed 2 runs in the 9th as the Sod Poodles tied it at 3. In the bottom of the 9th, Salazar hit a walk-off HR as the Hooks won 4-3.
Note: Endersby has a 2.78 ERA this season.
- Wilyer Abreu, CF: 1-for-4, R, HR, RBI
- Luke Berryhill, 1B: 1-for-4, 2B
- Bryan Arias, 2B: 1-for-3, R, BB, SB
- Cesar Salazar, C: 3-for-4, R, HR, 3 RBI
- Jimmy Endersby, RHP: 7.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 K
- Chandler Casey, RHP: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 K
- Matt Ruppenthal, RHP: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K (WIN)
Jimmy Endersby (@jimmyendersby20) was great for the Hooks tonight:— Astros Future (@AstrosFuture) June 25, 2022
7 IP | 3 H | 0 R | 0 BB | 8 K#Astros pic.twitter.com/pnENoLGfHO
A+: Asheville Tourists (27-39) won 14-4 (BOX SCORE)
Stevens put the Tourists on the board in the first inning with a 2 run HR. McDonald started and allowed 2 runs over 4 innings with 6 strikeouts. The offense picked up 4 more runs in the 3rd on a Barber RBI single, Corona 2 run single, and Santana RBI single. They got another run in the 4th when a run scored on a fielder’s choice. The offense blew it open in the 7th scoring 5 runs with 2 coming on an error and an Alvarez 3 run HR. Two RBI groundouts in the 8th extended the lead. McDermott closed it out allowing 2 runs, 1 earned over the final 5 innings to pick up the win.
Note: Barber has a .908 OPS this season.
- Quincy Hamilton, RF: 2-for-5, R, BB
- Colin Barber, DH: 2-for-6, 2 R, RBI
- Michael Sandle, CF: 2-for-5, 2 R, BB
- Chad Stevens, SS: 1-for-3, 3 R, HR, 3 RBI, 2 BB
- Luis Guerrero, 2B: 1-for-3, 2 R, 2 BB
- Kenedy Corona, LF: 1-for-4, R, 3 RBI, BB
- Luis Santana, 1B: 1-for-5, 2 RBI
- Deury Carrasco, 3B: 0-for-4, R, RBI, BB
- Jose Alvarez, C: 2-for-5, 2 R, 2B, HR, 3 RBI
- Cole McDonald, RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 7 BB, 6 K
- Chayce McDermott, RHP: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 K (WIN)
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (32-34) won 6-5 (BOX SCORE)
Ullola started and struggled allowing 5 runs over 2.1 innings. The offense got on the board in the first inning on a Loperfido RBI single and Palma 2 run double. After falling behind 5-3, the Woodpeckers tied it up in the 6th on an RBI single from Rivas and a run scoring on an error. In the bottom of the 8th in a tie game, Palma connected on a solo HR to give the Woodpeckers the lead. Mejias closed it out tossing 5 scoreless innings with 6 strikeouts.
Note: Mejias has a 3.15 ERA this season.
- Cody Orr, 2B: 1-for-3, R, 2 SB
- Logan Cerny, RF: 1-for-4, R
- Joey Loperfido, 1B: 1-for-4, R, RBI
- Miguel Palma, C: 2-for-3, 2 R, 2B, HR, 3 RBI
- Rainier Rivas, LF: 1-for-4, R, RBI
Miguel Palma go-ahead homer for Fayetteville! His 5th HR of the season! #Astros pic.twitter.com/hicgf0CyjS— Astros Future (@AstrosFuture) June 25, 2022
- Miguel Ullola, RHP: 2.1 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 5 K
- Freylin Garcia, RHP: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
- Christian Mejias, RHP: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K (WIN)
Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:
SL: Peter Solomon (6.14 ERA) - 7:05 CT
CC: TBD - 7:05 CT
AV: Spencer Arrighetti (4.42 ERA) - 5:30 CT
FV: Zack Matthews (8.00 ERA) - 4:05 CT
