Astros Crawfish Boil: June 24th, 2022

Astros News
- Tough loss last night as Pressly melted down in the 9th and allowed the Yankees to come all the way back to win 7-6 (Astros.com)
- Lowlights here (MLB Video)
- At least Forrest Whitley tossed some good innings in Fayetteville (Astros.com)
- It looks like Jake Meyers is almost ready to be activated from the IL after joining the club in NY (Astros.com)
- Josh James’ injury woes continue as the Astros placed him on the 60-day IL yet again (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Jose Siri learned a lesson in social media after posting a video of himself admiring his homer form the Mets series (ESPN)
Around the League
- Shohei Ohtani continues to rack up milestones as the game’s only modern two-way player (ESPN)
- At least Marwin Gonzalez was having fun in the Bronx last night (Houston Chronicle)
- Speaking of former Astros employees, it looks like Jeff Luhnow is buying himself a shiny new soccer club in Spain (ESPN)
- Here’s the story of the woman who only wanted to be baseball’s first female umpire (The Athletic, $$$)
