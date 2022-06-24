Astros Prospect Report: June 23rd

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (29-40) lost 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

France started for Sugar Land and was great tossing 5 scoreless innings with 6 strikeouts. The Space Cowboys got on the board in the first inning on a Diaz 3 run HR, his first HR in Triple-A and 10th HR of the season. France was relieved by Conine who allowed 3 runs over 4 innings as the Rainiers tied it up. In the 9th, the Rainiers picked up a run to go up 4-3. The offense The offense got two on in the 9th but were unable to bring one in as they lost 4-3.

Note: France has a 2.75 ERA in June.

J.P. France , RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K Brett Conine , RHP: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 4 K

3.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 4 K Ronel Blanco, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (30-36) won 5-4 (BOX SCORE)

Bravo started for the Hooks and tossed 5 no-hit inning with 4 strikeouts. The game was a double no-hitter until the 7th when Berryhill broke the 0-0 tie with a solo HR to right field. The Sod Poodles tied it up at and then in the 8th, Abreu gave the Hooks the lead with a 3 run HR. The Sod Poodles would tie it in the 9th scoring 3 runs off of Deason as the game went to extra innings. In the bottom of the 10th, the Hooks walked it off on a Kessinger sac fly.

Note: Conn has a 2.19 ERA this season.

Jose Bravo , RHP: 5.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

5.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Cody Deason , RHP: 3.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

3.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 6 K Devin Conn, RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (WIN)

A+: Asheville Tourists (26-39) won 3-1 (BOX SCORE)

Taveras started and went 2 innings allowing 1 run. He was relieved by Brown who went 5 innings allowing 5 runs, though just 1 was earned. The offense got on the boar din the 8th on a Corona solo HR and a run scoring on a double play. The Grasshoppers scored another 3 runs and the offense was unable to get anything else going as they lost 9-2.

Note: Kouba has a 3.10 ERA with 32 K in 29 innings this season.

Cesar Gomez , RHP: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 K

5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 K Rhett Kouba, RHP: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (31-34) won 9-8 (BOX SCORE)

Salgado started for the Woodpeckers and allowed 2 runs, 1 earned over 4 innings of work. Whitaker put Fayetteville on the board in the 3rd inning with a 3 run HR. The Woodpeckers scored 4 more in the 4th on a Mascai 2 run double and Williams 2 run HR. Guillamo added a solo HR in the 6th and Cerny added an RBI double in the 7th for some insurance. Swanson relieved Salgado and allowed 3 runs, 2 earned over 4 innings of work. The pen allowed 3 runs in the 9th but they were able to hold on for the win.

Note: Mascai has a .821 OPS this season.

Bryant Salgado , RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

4.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K Nic Swanson , RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K (WIN)

4.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K (WIN) Fabricio Reina , RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

0.2 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 K Jayson Schroeder, RHP: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K (SAVE)

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: Jake Odorizzi (-.— ERA) - 7:05 CT

CC: TBD - 7:05 CT

AV: Chayce McDermott (5.19 ERA) - 5:30 CT

FV: TBD - 6:05 CT