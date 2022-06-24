Astros Prospect Report: June 23rd

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (29-40) lost 4-3 (BOX SCORE)
France started for Sugar Land and was great tossing 5 scoreless innings with 6 strikeouts. The Space Cowboys got on the board in the first inning on a Diaz 3 run HR, his first HR in Triple-A and 10th HR of the season. France was relieved by Conine who allowed 3 runs over 4 innings as the Rainiers tied it up. In the 9th, the Rainiers picked up a run to go up 4-3. The offense The offense got two on in the 9th but were unable to bring one in as they lost 4-3.
Note: France has a 2.75 ERA in June.
- Corey Julks, RF: 1-for-5
- Enmanuel Valdez, 1B: 0-for-4, R
- Lewis Brinson, CF: 3-for-4, R, 3 2B
- Yainer Diaz, DH: 1-for-4, R, HR, 3 RBI
- David Hensley, 2B: 1-for-3, 2B, BB, SB
- Alex De Goti, 3B: 2-for-4, SB
- Franklin Barreto, SS: 1-for-4, SB
- J.P. France, RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K
- Brett Conine, RHP: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 4 K
- Ronel Blanco, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (30-36) won 5-4 (BOX SCORE)
Bravo started for the Hooks and tossed 5 no-hit inning with 4 strikeouts. The game was a double no-hitter until the 7th when Berryhill broke the 0-0 tie with a solo HR to right field. The Sod Poodles tied it up at and then in the 8th, Abreu gave the Hooks the lead with a 3 run HR. The Sod Poodles would tie it in the 9th scoring 3 runs off of Deason as the game went to extra innings. In the bottom of the 10th, the Hooks walked it off on a Kessinger sac fly.
Note: Conn has a 2.19 ERA this season.
- Wilyer Abreu, LF: 1-for-4, R, HR, 3 RBI
- Luke Berryhill, 1B: 2-for-4, R, HR, RBI
- Alex McKenna, CF: 1-for-3, 2 R, BB, SB
- Grae Kessinger, SS: 0-for-3, RBI
- Bryan Arias, DH: 1-for-3, R
- Jose Bravo, RHP: 5.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
- Cody Deason, RHP: 3.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 6 K
- Devin Conn, RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (WIN)
A+: Asheville Tourists (26-39) won 3-1 (BOX SCORE)
Taveras started and went 2 innings allowing 1 run. He was relieved by Brown who went 5 innings allowing 5 runs, though just 1 was earned. The offense got on the boar din the 8th on a Corona solo HR and a run scoring on a double play. The Grasshoppers scored another 3 runs and the offense was unable to get anything else going as they lost 9-2.
Note: Kouba has a 3.10 ERA with 32 K in 29 innings this season.
- J.C. Correa, C: 1-for-4, R, 2B
- Luis Guerrero, 2B: 2-for-4, R, 2B, RBI
- Kenedy Corona, RF: 2-for-2, R, 2 BB, SB
- AJ Lee, 1B: 1-for-2, 2 RBI, BB
- Cesar Gomez, RHP: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 K
- Rhett Kouba, RHP: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (31-34) won 9-8 (BOX SCORE)
Salgado started for the Woodpeckers and allowed 2 runs, 1 earned over 4 innings of work. Whitaker put Fayetteville on the board in the 3rd inning with a 3 run HR. The Woodpeckers scored 4 more in the 4th on a Mascai 2 run double and Williams 2 run HR. Guillamo added a solo HR in the 6th and Cerny added an RBI double in the 7th for some insurance. Swanson relieved Salgado and allowed 3 runs, 2 earned over 4 innings of work. The pen allowed 3 runs in the 9th but they were able to hold on for the win.
Note: Mascai has a .821 OPS this season.
- Leosdany Molina, 2B: 2-for-3, 2 R, 2B, BB
- Logan Cerny, CF: 2-for-4, R, 2B, RBI, SB
- Victor Mascai, 1B: 2-for-2, 2 R, 2B, 2 RBI, BB
- Justin Williams, 3B: 1-for-3, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI, BB
- Tyler Whitaker, SS: 1-for-3, R, HR, 3 RBI, BB
- Freddy Guilamo, C: 1-for-4, R, HR, RBI
- Jaxon Hallmark, RF: 2-for-3, BB
- Bryant Salgado, RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
- Nic Swanson, RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K (WIN)
- Fabricio Reina, RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 K
- Jayson Schroeder, RHP: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K (SAVE)
Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:
SL: Jake Odorizzi (-.— ERA) - 7:05 CT
CC: TBD - 7:05 CT
AV: Chayce McDermott (5.19 ERA) - 5:30 CT
FV: TBD - 6:05 CT
