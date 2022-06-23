Astros Prospect Report: June 22nd

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (29-39) lost 13-7 (BOX SCORE)

Bermudez started for the Space Cowboys and allowed 6 runs in 2.1 innings. Meyers put Sugar Land on the board in the first inning with a solo HR. In the 2nd inning, Lee connected on a 3 run HR, his 10th HR of the season. Bermudez was relieved by Olczak who allowed 7 runs over 2.2 innings of work. The offense tried to chip away with a Lee RBI single in the 3rd and a Thomas HR in the 4th. Meyers stayed hot connecting on another solo HR in the 6th. That was it for the scoring as the Space Cowboys lost 13-7.

Note: Meyers has a .764 OPS in 14 rehab games.

Jonathan Bermudez , LHP: 2.1 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

2.1 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Jon Olczak , RHP: 2.2 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

2.2 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Nick Hernandez , RHP: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

3.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K Zac Rosscup, LHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (29-36) won 4-1 (BOX SCORE)

Tamarez started for the Hooks and was great striking out 8 over 6.1 innings while allowing just 1 run. Dirden got the Hooks on the board in the 4th inning on a solo HR, his 11th HR of the season. The Hooks got two more runs in the 6th on a Dirden RBI triple and bases loaded walk to McKenna. Whitcomb added some insurance with a solo HR in the 8th inning. West tossed 1.1 scoreless innings and Conn closed it out with 1.1 scoreless innings to pick top the save.

Note: Tamarez has 61 K in 52.1 innings this season.

Misael Tamarez , RHP: 6.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 8 K (WIN)

6.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 8 K (WIN) Derek West , RHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Devin Conn, RHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (SAVE)

A+: Asheville Tourists (25-39) lost 9-2 (BOX SCORE)

Taveras started and went 2 innings allowing 1 run. He was relieved by Brown who went 5 innings allowing 5 runs, though just 1 was earned. The offense got on the boar din the 8th on a Corona solo HR and a run scoring on a double play. The Grasshoppers scored another 3 runs and the offense was unable to get anything else going as they lost 9-2.

Note: Corona is hitting .333 in High-A.

Diosmerky Taveras , RHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 K Aaron Brown , RHP: 5.0 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

5.0 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K Jose Betances, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (30-34) lost 4-2 (BOX SCORE)

Whitley started for the Woodpeckers and tossed 2 scoreless innings with 2 strikeouts. The offense put them on the board in the 4th on a Loperfido RBI double and Whitaker RBI single. After a scoreless inning from Miley an DeLabio, Santos came in and allowed 2 runs over 3.2 innings with 6 strikeouts. Ford was next in and he allowed 2 runs in the top of the 9th as the GreenJackets took a 4-2 lead. The Woodpeckers put 2 on in the 9th but Whitaker grounded into a double play to end it as the Woodpeckers fell 4-2.

Note: Loperfido is hitting .302 with 13 2B this season.

Forrest Whitley , RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Deylen Miley , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Jacob DeLabio , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Alex Santos , RHP: 3.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BBB, 6 K

3.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BBB, 6 K Kasey Ford, RHP: 1.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: J.P. France (5.16 ERA) - 7:05 CT

CC: TBD - 6:35 CT

AV: Cesar Gomez (6.75 ERA) - 5:30 CT

FV: TBD - 6:05 CT