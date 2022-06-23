 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Astros Prospect Report: June 22nd

See how the prospects performed last night

By Jimmy Price
/ new
MLB: World Series-Workouts
Oct 25, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros center fielder Jake Meyers (6) during team workouts at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX. The Houston Astros will be playing the Atlanta Braves in the World Series. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea
Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (29-39) lost 13-7 (BOX SCORE)

Bermudez started for the Space Cowboys and allowed 6 runs in 2.1 innings. Meyers put Sugar Land on the board in the first inning with a solo HR. In the 2nd inning, Lee connected on a 3 run HR, his 10th HR of the season. Bermudez was relieved by Olczak who allowed 7 runs over 2.2 innings of work. The offense tried to chip away with a Lee RBI single in the 3rd and a Thomas HR in the 4th. Meyers stayed hot connecting on another solo HR in the 6th. That was it for the scoring as the Space Cowboys lost 13-7.

Note: Meyers has a .764 OPS in 14 rehab games.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (29-36) won 4-1 (BOX SCORE)

Tamarez started for the Hooks and was great striking out 8 over 6.1 innings while allowing just 1 run. Dirden got the Hooks on the board in the 4th inning on a solo HR, his 11th HR of the season. The Hooks got two more runs in the 6th on a Dirden RBI triple and bases loaded walk to McKenna. Whitcomb added some insurance with a solo HR in the 8th inning. West tossed 1.1 scoreless innings and Conn closed it out with 1.1 scoreless innings to pick top the save.

Note: Tamarez has 61 K in 52.1 innings this season.

  • Misael Tamarez, RHP: 6.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 8 K (WIN)
  • Derek West, RHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
  • Devin Conn, RHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (SAVE)

A+: Asheville Tourists (25-39) lost 9-2 (BOX SCORE)

Taveras started and went 2 innings allowing 1 run. He was relieved by Brown who went 5 innings allowing 5 runs, though just 1 was earned. The offense got on the boar din the 8th on a Corona solo HR and a run scoring on a double play. The Grasshoppers scored another 3 runs and the offense was unable to get anything else going as they lost 9-2.

Note: Corona is hitting .333 in High-A.

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (30-34) lost 4-2 (BOX SCORE)

Whitley started for the Woodpeckers and tossed 2 scoreless innings with 2 strikeouts. The offense put them on the board in the 4th on a Loperfido RBI double and Whitaker RBI single. After a scoreless inning from Miley an DeLabio, Santos came in and allowed 2 runs over 3.2 innings with 6 strikeouts. Ford was next in and he allowed 2 runs in the top of the 9th as the GreenJackets took a 4-2 lead. The Woodpeckers put 2 on in the 9th but Whitaker grounded into a double play to end it as the Woodpeckers fell 4-2.

Note: Loperfido is hitting .302 with 13 2B this season.

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: J.P. France (5.16 ERA) - 7:05 CT

CC: TBD - 6:35 CT

AV: Cesar Gomez (6.75 ERA) - 5:30 CT

FV: TBD - 6:05 CT

More From The Crawfish Boxes

Loading comments...