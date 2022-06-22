Just like the stock market, prospects’ stock will go up and down throughout the season. Here is the Astros Prospect Stock Report 2022: Volume 2.

Disclaimer - Being on the stock down part of this list does not necessarily mean the player is a bad prospect. More just noting the rough patch they are experiencing this season.

⇑ Stock Up ⇑

Hitter - Justin Dirden

Dirden was signed as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 draft and he has hit well at every stop so far in the minors. After a 2021 season which saw him hit .274 with a .934 OPS between Low-A and High-A, Dirden has followed that up with a better 2022 season. This year in Double-A he is slashing .306 BA/.392 OBP/.562 SLG. He is showing the power and ability to hit for average. Dirden should get a chance in Triple-A soon and if he continues to hit like this, it will be hard for the Astros to keep him down.

2022 Stats: 58 G, .306 BA/.392 OBP/.562 SLG, 22 2B, 10 HR, 46 RBI

Pitcher - Miguel Ullola

Ullola is a young fireballer the Astros signed out of the Dominican Republic. He just turned 20 years old last week and has had a good season to date with a 1.82 ERA and 38 K in 24.2 innings. He has been even better over his last 4 outings tossing 14 innings without allowing an earned run and striking out 22. He has held opponents to a .087 BAA in that time. He has high heat, touching 98-99 and is still growing into his 6’1” frame. His stock is definitely rising.

2022 Stats: 9 G, 1.82 ERA, 24.2 IP, 11 H, 5 ER, 17 BB, 38 K, 13.9 K/9

⇓ Stock Down⇓

Hitter - Scott Manea

Manea was acquired by the Astros in the trade that sent J.D. Davis to the Mets back in 2019. Manea had a solid 2021 season where he slashed .286/.405/.462 in Double-A. Towards the end of the season, Manea broke his wrist causing him to miss the rest of the 2021 season. He came back for 2022 but it appears the injury is still lingering as Manea has just a .154 BA and .471 OPS in 42 games in Triple-A. The injury also seemed to do a number on his power with just 6 XBH all season.

2022 Stats: 42 G, .154 BA/.263 OBP/.208 SLG, 5 2B, 3B, 0 HR, 16 RBI

Pitcher - Julio Robaina

Robaina was signed as an international free agent out of Cuba and had a really good 2021 season where he had 88 strikeouts in 77 innings with a 3.74 ERA. This year Robaina started out in Double-A and had a tough go of things, especially with the command. Robaina has a 7.93 ERA with 38 BB in 42 innings. He has also allowed 54 hits in those innings. He has had some better outings but now its about getting consistent.

2022 Stats: 13 G, 7.93 ERA, 42.0 IP, 54 H, 37 ER, 38 BB, 50 K