Astros Crawfish Boil: June 22nd, 2022

Astros News
- The Mets came into town as one of the hottest teams in baseball before the Astros had their way and a win last night (Astros.com)
- And the highlights are right here for those who need proof (MLB Video)
- This kid has a career as a base stealer ahead of him, just not the way that you would think (Astros.com)
- No surprise here as Altuve and Alvarez lead the All Star voting at their positions this season (Houston Chronicle)
- Looks like Jake Odorizzi is getting all set to head out on a rehab assignment (Astros.com)
Around the League
- MLB has released the totals for the All Star voting so far, and here’s the full rundown for those who are interested (MLB.com)
- These players shared their favorite memories from the field with FanGraphs, and there are some great stories (FanGraphs)
- MLB has released a memo denoting the proper way to mud up a baseball for games (ESPN)
- Which comes at a time when the league is fending of accusations of impropriety when it comes to the balls (Boston Globe)
- Shohei Ohtani went into beast mode last night, but it wasn’t enough as the Angels lost a tight one to the Royals (ESPN)
