Astros Prospect Report: June 21st

See how the prospects performed last night

By Jimmy Price
MLB: MAR 25 Spring Training - Mets at Astros
WEST PALM BEACH, FL - MARCH 25: Houston Astros infielder David Hensley tosses the ball up in the air during an MLB spring training game between the New York Mets and the Houston Astros at The Ballpark of The Palm Beaches on March 25, 2022 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (29-38) won 3-1 (BOX SCORE)

Dubin started for the Space Cowboys and pitched well tossing 5 scoreless innings with 6 strikeouts. He was relieved by Record who tossed 2 scoreless innings with 5 strikeouts. Next in was Paredes and he tossed a scoreless 8th inning. Blanco came on for the 9th and struck out the side. Blanco allowed an unearned run in the 10th as Tacoma took a 1-0 lead. In the bottom of the 10th, Hensley sent the fans home happy with a walk-off 3 run HR.

Note: Blanco has a 1.42 ERA with 27 K in 19 innings this season.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (28-36) lost 10-9 (BOX SCORE)

Robaina started for the Hooks and went 3.1 innings allowing 2 runs, 1 earned. Diaz put the Hooks on the board in the 5th with a 2 run HR. The Hooks blew it open in the 6th scoring 7 runs on a McKenna RBI single, Salazar 2 run single, Diaz bases loaded walk, Berryhill sac fly and Dirden 2 run single. Sprinkle struck out 4 in relief and Ruppenthal tossed a scoreless innings. The bullpen struggled in the 9th allowing 6 runs as the Sod Poodles took the lead and won 10-9.

Note: Dirden has a .954 OPS this season.

A+: Asheville Tourists (25-38) won 12-6 (BOX SCORE)

Gusto started for the Tourists and was great tossing 6 innings allowing just 1 run. Corona put the Tourists on the board in the 2nd with an RBI single. The offense got 2 more in the 4th on a bases loaded walk to Hamilton and a Sandle sac fly. The offense would add two more getting one in the 7th on a Stevens RBI single and another in the 8th on a Hamilton sac fly. The pen struggled allowing 3 runs in the 9th as the Grasshoppers tied it. The offense exploded in the 10th though scoring 7 runs on a Corona 2 run single, Lee 2 run double, Stevens sac fly, run scoring on a wild pitch and a Correa RBI single. Cody held the Grasshoppers to just one run in the bottom of the inning as the Tourists won 12-6.

Note: Corona is hitting .267 in High-A.

  • Ryan Gusto, RHP: 6.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
  • Franny Cobos, RHP: 2.1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 4 K
  • Danny Cody, RHP: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (WIN)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (30-33) lost 2-1 (BOX SCORE)

Calderon started for the Woodpeckers and went 4 innings allowing 2 runs. He was relieved by Barry who tossed 4 scoreless innings with 5 strikeouts. Ramirez put the Woodpeckers on the board in the 7th with an RBI double. The Woodpeckers went into the 9th down 2-1 but were unable to pick up any runs as the dropped game 1 of the series.

Note: Barry has a 2.63 ERA this season.

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: Jonathan Bermudez (7.48 ERA) - 7:05 CT

CC: TBD - 6:35 CT

AV: Diosmerky Taveras (5.40 ERA) - 11:00 AM CT

FV: TBD - 6:05 CT

