Astros Prospect Report: June 21st

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (29-38) won 3-1 (BOX SCORE)

Dubin started for the Space Cowboys and pitched well tossing 5 scoreless innings with 6 strikeouts. He was relieved by Record who tossed 2 scoreless innings with 5 strikeouts. Next in was Paredes and he tossed a scoreless 8th inning. Blanco came on for the 9th and struck out the side. Blanco allowed an unearned run in the 10th as Tacoma took a 1-0 lead. In the bottom of the 10th, Hensley sent the fans home happy with a walk-off 3 run HR.

Note: Blanco has a 1.42 ERA with 27 K in 19 innings this season.

Shawn Dubin , RHP: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 6 K

5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 6 K Joe Record , RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K

2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K Enoli Paredes , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Ronel Blanco, RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K (WIN)

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (28-36) lost 10-9 (BOX SCORE)

Robaina started for the Hooks and went 3.1 innings allowing 2 runs, 1 earned. Diaz put the Hooks on the board in the 5th with a 2 run HR. The Hooks blew it open in the 6th scoring 7 runs on a McKenna RBI single, Salazar 2 run single, Diaz bases loaded walk, Berryhill sac fly and Dirden 2 run single. Sprinkle struck out 4 in relief and Ruppenthal tossed a scoreless innings. The bullpen struggled in the 9th allowing 6 runs as the Sod Poodles took the lead and won 10-9.

Note: Dirden has a .954 OPS this season.

Julio Robaina , LHP: 3.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 4 K

3.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 4 K Jonathan Sprinkle , RHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Matt Ruppenthal , RHP: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Layne Henderson , RHP: 1.0 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Jojanse Torres, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (25-38) won 12-6 (BOX SCORE)

Gusto started for the Tourists and was great tossing 6 innings allowing just 1 run. Corona put the Tourists on the board in the 2nd with an RBI single. The offense got 2 more in the 4th on a bases loaded walk to Hamilton and a Sandle sac fly. The offense would add two more getting one in the 7th on a Stevens RBI single and another in the 8th on a Hamilton sac fly. The pen struggled allowing 3 runs in the 9th as the Grasshoppers tied it. The offense exploded in the 10th though scoring 7 runs on a Corona 2 run single, Lee 2 run double, Stevens sac fly, run scoring on a wild pitch and a Correa RBI single. Cody held the Grasshoppers to just one run in the bottom of the inning as the Tourists won 12-6.

Note: Corona is hitting .267 in High-A.

Ryan Gusto , RHP: 6.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

6.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Franny Cobos , RHP: 2.1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

2.1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 4 K Danny Cody, RHP: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (WIN)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (30-33) lost 2-1 (BOX SCORE)

Calderon started for the Woodpeckers and went 4 innings allowing 2 runs. He was relieved by Barry who tossed 4 scoreless innings with 5 strikeouts. Ramirez put the Woodpeckers on the board in the 7th with an RBI double. The Woodpeckers went into the 9th down 2-1 but were unable to pick up any runs as the dropped game 1 of the series.

Note: Barry has a 2.63 ERA this season.

Carlos Calderon , RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 2 K

4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 2 K Shea Barry , RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K

4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K Palmer Wenzel, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: Jonathan Bermudez (7.48 ERA) - 7:05 CT

CC: TBD - 6:35 CT

AV: Diosmerky Taveras (5.40 ERA) - 11:00 AM CT

FV: TBD - 6:05 CT