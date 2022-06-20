Astros Crawfish Boil: June 20th, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- It was a Happy Father’s Day all around MMP as the Astros won, J.J. Matijevic hit his first career homer, and the kid who caught it was able to negotiate some swag (Astros.com)
- And here’s the man himself talking about what it felt like to get that first big Major League hit (Twitter - Brian McTaggart)
- It’s not all good news, though, as Yordan Alvarez will have to sit for at least a few days with an injured hand (ESPN)
- Alex Cintron got to have an early shower yesterday after he was ejected for arguing balls and strikes (Texas Sports Nation, $$$)
- Jeremy Pena may be at the top of the WAR list for AL Rookies, but he’s got some competition when it comes to AL RoY in 2022 (FanGraphs)
- Baseball Reference has finally gotten its act together and is listing Bregman’s biggest achievement on its site (Houston Chronicle)
Around the League
- Seeing a woman pitch in the big leagues may be closer to a reality than you would think (Yahoo! Sports)
- The Marlins’ Jerar Encarnacion collected his first MLB hit and it just so happened to be a late-inning, go-ahead grand slam, so no big deal (ESPN)
- Tim Anderson is being reinstated from the IL, just in time to avoid making a difference in the Houston series (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Dee Strange-Gordon continues to bounce around the league as the Nationals have released him (MLB Trade Rumors)
- And Lorenzo Cain will be in new digs soon as well after being designated by the Brewers, but at least he hit his 10-year service mark (MLB Trade Rumors)
