Astros Prospect Report: June 19th

See how the prospects performed on Father’s Day

By Jimmy Price
Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (28-38) lost 8-3 (BOX SCORE)

Donato started for the Space Cowboys and allowed 5 runs over 4 innings. Sugar Land got on the board in the 3rd on a De Goti sac fly. Solomon relieved Donato and allowed 3 runs, 1 earned in 2 innings of work. Julks added a 2 run HR in the 9th but that would be it from the offense as Sugar Land fell 8-3.

Note: Julks has 15 HR this season.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (28-35) won 4-2 (BOX SCORE)

Chaidez started for the Hooks and went 4.2 innings allowing 2 runs. Arias put the Hooks on the board in the top of the 5th on an Arias 2 run HR. The game stayed tied 2-2 until the 9th inning when Wagner connected on a 2 run HR to give the Hooks the lead. Melendez closed it out tossing 4 scoreless innings to pick up the win.

Note: Melendez has allowed 1 ER over his last 17.1 innings.

A+: Asheville Tourists (24-38) lost 17-5 (BOX SCORE)

The Tourists jumped out to a lead scoring a run in the first three innings on a Stevens RBI groundout, a run on an error, and a Correa sac fly. Lopez got the start and allowed 2 runs over 5 innings. Hamilton added an RBI double in the 6th to make it 4-2. Arrighetti relieved Lopez and ran into some trouble allowing 6 runs, 3 earned in 1.2 innings. The rest of the pen struggled as Coats, Betances and Peck allowed 3 runs each. Stevens added an RBI double in the 9th but that was it as the Tourists fell 17-5.

Note: Hamilton is hitting .313 with .911 OPS this season.

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (30-32) won 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

Batista started for the Woodpeckers and was great tossing 6 scoreless innings with 5 strikeouts. Molina put Fayetteville on the board in the 3rd with an RBI single. In the 6th, Mascai added a solo HR. Schroeder allowed 1 run in relief of Batista. The offense got some insurance in the 7th when Loperfido delivered a 2 run sacrifice fly. Garcia gave up 2 runs in the 9th but was able to hold on for the save.

Note: Batista has a 2.58 ERA with 54 K in 45.1 innings this season.

