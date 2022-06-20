Astros Prospect Report: June 19th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (28-38) lost 8-3 (BOX SCORE)
Donato started for the Space Cowboys and allowed 5 runs over 4 innings. Sugar Land got on the board in the 3rd on a De Goti sac fly. Solomon relieved Donato and allowed 3 runs, 1 earned in 2 innings of work. Julks added a 2 run HR in the 9th but that would be it from the offense as Sugar Land fell 8-3.
Note: Julks has 15 HR this season.
- Jake Meyers, CF: 1-for-4
- Corey Julks, 3B: 1-for-4, R, HR, 2 RBI
- Dillon Thomas, RF: 1-for-3, R
- Korey Lee, C: 1-for-3
- Alex De Goti, SS: 0-for-1, 1 R, RBI, BB
- Chad Donato, RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
- Peter Solomon, RHP: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- Nick Hernandez, RHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (28-35) won 4-2 (BOX SCORE)
Chaidez started for the Hooks and went 4.2 innings allowing 2 runs. Arias put the Hooks on the board in the top of the 5th on an Arias 2 run HR. The game stayed tied 2-2 until the 9th inning when Wagner connected on a 2 run HR to give the Hooks the lead. Melendez closed it out tossing 4 scoreless innings to pick up the win.
Note: Melendez has allowed 1 ER over his last 17.1 innings.
- Wilyer Abreu, CF: 1-for-4, 2B
- Justin Dirden, RF: 0-for-3, R, BB
- Will Wagner, 3B: 2-for-4, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI
- Bryan Arias, 1B: 2-for-4, R, HR, 2 RBI
- Adrian Chaidez, RHP: 4.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 3 K
- Derek West, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- Jaime Melendez, RHP: 4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 K (WIN)
A+: Asheville Tourists (24-38) lost 17-5 (BOX SCORE)
The Tourists jumped out to a lead scoring a run in the first three innings on a Stevens RBI groundout, a run on an error, and a Correa sac fly. Lopez got the start and allowed 2 runs over 5 innings. Hamilton added an RBI double in the 6th to make it 4-2. Arrighetti relieved Lopez and ran into some trouble allowing 6 runs, 3 earned in 1.2 innings. The rest of the pen struggled as Coats, Betances and Peck allowed 3 runs each. Stevens added an RBI double in the 9th but that was it as the Tourists fell 17-5.
Note: Hamilton is hitting .313 with .911 OPS this season.
- Quincy Hamilton, DH: 2-for-5, R, 2 2B, RBI, SB
- Colin Barber, RF: 1-for-3, R, 2 BB
- Chad Stevens, SS: 3-for-5, R, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 2 SB
- J.C. Correa, C: 0-for-2, RBI, BB
- Kenedy Corona, LF: 2-for-4, 2 R, 2B, SB
- AJ Lee, 3B: 1-for-4, 2 SB
- Juan Pablo Lopez, RHP: 5.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
- Spencer Arrighetti, RHP: 1.2 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
- Jacob Coats, RHP: 0.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 K
- Jose Betances, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
- Hunter Peck, LHP: 0.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (30-32) won 4-3 (BOX SCORE)
Batista started for the Woodpeckers and was great tossing 6 scoreless innings with 5 strikeouts. Molina put Fayetteville on the board in the 3rd with an RBI single. In the 6th, Mascai added a solo HR. Schroeder allowed 1 run in relief of Batista. The offense got some insurance in the 7th when Loperfido delivered a 2 run sacrifice fly. Garcia gave up 2 runs in the 9th but was able to hold on for the save.
Note: Batista has a 2.58 ERA with 54 K in 45.1 innings this season.
- Cody Orr,RF: 1-for-4, R
- Leosdany Molina, SS: 1-for-4, RBI
- Joey Loperfido, CF: 1-for-3, 2 RBI
- Victor Mascai, 1B: 2-for-4, R, HR, RBI
- Yeuris Ramirez, 3B: 2-for-4, 2B, SB
- Jaxon Hallmark, 2B: 1-for-2, 2 R, 2B, BB, SB
- Edinson Batista, RHP: 6.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K (WIN)
- Jayson Schroeder, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- Freylin Garcia, RHP: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (SAVE)
Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:
SL: OFF
CC: OFF
AV: OFF
FV: OFF
