Astros Prospect Report: June 19th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (28-38) lost 8-3 (BOX SCORE)

Donato started for the Space Cowboys and allowed 5 runs over 4 innings. Sugar Land got on the board in the 3rd on a De Goti sac fly. Solomon relieved Donato and allowed 3 runs, 1 earned in 2 innings of work. Julks added a 2 run HR in the 9th but that would be it from the offense as Sugar Land fell 8-3.

Note: Julks has 15 HR this season.

Chad Donato , RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

4.0 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 1 K Peter Solomon , RHP: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

2.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Nick Hernandez, RHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (28-35) won 4-2 (BOX SCORE)

Chaidez started for the Hooks and went 4.2 innings allowing 2 runs. Arias put the Hooks on the board in the top of the 5th on an Arias 2 run HR. The game stayed tied 2-2 until the 9th inning when Wagner connected on a 2 run HR to give the Hooks the lead. Melendez closed it out tossing 4 scoreless innings to pick up the win.

Note: Melendez has allowed 1 ER over his last 17.1 innings.

Adrian Chaidez , RHP: 4.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 3 K

4.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 3 K Derek West , RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Jaime Melendez, RHP: 4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 K (WIN)

A+: Asheville Tourists (24-38) lost 17-5 (BOX SCORE)

The Tourists jumped out to a lead scoring a run in the first three innings on a Stevens RBI groundout, a run on an error, and a Correa sac fly. Lopez got the start and allowed 2 runs over 5 innings. Hamilton added an RBI double in the 6th to make it 4-2. Arrighetti relieved Lopez and ran into some trouble allowing 6 runs, 3 earned in 1.2 innings. The rest of the pen struggled as Coats, Betances and Peck allowed 3 runs each. Stevens added an RBI double in the 9th but that was it as the Tourists fell 17-5.

Note: Hamilton is hitting .313 with .911 OPS this season.

Juan Pablo Lopez , RHP: 5.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

5.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K Spencer Arrighetti , RHP: 1.2 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

1.2 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Jacob Coats , RHP: 0.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

0.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 K Jose Betances , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 K Hunter Peck, LHP: 0.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (30-32) won 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

Batista started for the Woodpeckers and was great tossing 6 scoreless innings with 5 strikeouts. Molina put Fayetteville on the board in the 3rd with an RBI single. In the 6th, Mascai added a solo HR. Schroeder allowed 1 run in relief of Batista. The offense got some insurance in the 7th when Loperfido delivered a 2 run sacrifice fly. Garcia gave up 2 runs in the 9th but was able to hold on for the save.

Note: Batista has a 2.58 ERA with 54 K in 45.1 innings this season.

Edinson Batista , RHP: 6.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K (WIN)

6.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K (WIN) Jayson Schroeder , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Freylin Garcia, RHP: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (SAVE)

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: OFF

CC: OFF

AV: OFF

FV: OFF