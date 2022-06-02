Astros MiLB Players Of The Month: May

Let’s take a look at the best performances in the Astros system in May.

*Just a note, these are my picks for the month*

Previous POTM:

April

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys

HITTER: Corey Julks, OF

May Stats: 22 G, .341 BA/.388 OBP/.769 SLG, 5 2B, 2 3B, 10 HR, 17 RBI, 3 SB, 176 wRC+

Julks had a breakout month of May connecting on 10 HRs. Coming into the season, his career high in HRs was 14 last year in 85 games. He also added 5 2B, 2 3B and hit .341. A really good month for a breakout prospect this season.

PITCHER: Hunter Brown, RHP

May Stats: 5 G, 1.21 ERA, 22.1 IP, 14 H, 3 ER, 7 BB, 30 SO, 35.3 K%

Brown followed up a strong April with an even better May. In five games, Brown posted a 1.21 ERA with 30 K in 22.1 innings. This included a 7 inning, 10 strikeout performance. Brown is the Astros top pitching prospect and he has showed why this season.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks

HITTER: Enmanuel Valdez, INF

May Stats: 24 G, .367 BA/.453 OBP/.653 SLG, 10 2B, 6 HR, 26 RBI, 3 SB, 175 wRC+

After an awesome April, Valdez followed that up with a fantastic May as well. The lefty hit .367 with a 175 wRC+. He connected on 16 XBHs and drove in 26 runs in 24 games. If Valdez continues to hit like this, he won’t be in Double-A much longer.

PITCHER: Jimmy Endersby, RHP

May Stats: 5 G, 4.22 ERA, 21.1 IP, 15 H, 10 ER, 13 BB, 20 SO

May was a rough month for the Hooks pitching but Endersby was solid posting a 4.22 ERA with 20 K in 21.1 innings. Endersby has put together a good season so far posting a 2.86 ERA with 38 K in 44 innings for the Hooks.

A+: Asheville Tourists

HITTER: J.C. Correa, INF

May Stats: 20 G, .392 BA/.434 OBP/.568 SLG, 4 2B, 3 HR, 20 RBI, 168 wRC+

Correa started the season a bit slow but has been on fire over the last month. In May, the righty hit .392 and drove in 20 runs in 20 games. Even more impressive is hit 8.4 K%. He drew 7 walks and only struck out 7 times. Great month for J.C.

PITCHER: Chayce McDermott, RHP

May Stats: 5 G, 1.88 ERA, 24.0 IP, 9 H, 5 ER, 9 BB, 34 K

Like Correa, McDermott started the season a bit slow but really turned it on in May. In 24 innings, the right hander struck out 34 while allowing just 9 hits. That was good for a .113 BAA. He had a 1.88 ERA and a 37.4 K% in May.

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers

HITTER: Kenedy Corona, OF

May Stats: 22 G, .309 BA/.371 OBP/.617 SLG, 5 2B, 1 3B, 6 HR, 16 RBI, 5 SB, 167 wRC+

Corona had a breakout month of May showing off his new found power. He had just two homers in 57 games last year but 6 homers in 22 games in May. He will be a prospect to watch as he will eventually move up t0 High-A.

PITCHER: Alex Santos, RHP

May Stats: 5 G, 3.05 ERA, 20.2 IP, 14 H, 7 ER, 6 BB, 24 K, .177 BAA

Santos has put together a solid season so far. In May, the 20 year old posted a 3.05 ERA with 24 K in 20.2 innings while holding batters to just a .177 BAA. If he pitches like this in June, I think he will be in Asheville soon.