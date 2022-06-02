Astros Prospect Report: June 1st

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (20-30) won 6-3 (BOX SCORE)

The offense jumped out to a big lead scoring 5 runs in the first inning on a Matijevic RBI single, Hensley bases loaded HBP and Lee 3 run double. Brown started for Sugar Land and was rolling until the 4th inning when he allowed a 3 run HR and walked a few. He lasted 3.2 innings. In the 5th inning, Salazar added a sac fly to make it 6-3. The bullpen was great getting scoreless outings from Rosscup, Mushinski, Blanco and Paredes to seal the win.

Note: Mushinski has a 0.00 ERA in 15 innings in Triple-A.

Hunter Brown , RHP: 3.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 4 K

3.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 4 K Zac Rosscup , LHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (WIN)

2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (WIN) Parker Mushinski , LHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Ronel Blanco , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K (SAVE)

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (19-27) won 8-7 (BOX SCORE)

Endersby started for the Hooks and pitched well allowing 2 runs over 5.2 innings. The offense got on the board in the 4th on a Berryhill 2 run HR. In the 6th, Valdez added a 2 run HR, his 11th of the season. The offense added some insurance with a Valdez RBI double in the 7th and a Kessinger RBI triple in the 8th. Record tossed 2.1 scoreless in relief and Conn tossed a scoreless 9th to close it.

Note: Valdez is hitting .365 this season.

Jimmy Endersby , RHP: 5.2 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K (WIN)

5.2 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K (WIN) Joe Record , RHP: 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K Devin Conn, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (18-28) lost 15-7 (BOX SCORE)

McDonald started for the Tourists and struggled allowing 6 runs on 5 walks retiring just one batter. He was relieved by Wenzel who went 2.2 innings allowing 1 run. The Tourists got on the board in the first on an RBI fielder’s choice by Wagner. The Tourists picked up 3 more runs in the 4th on a Hamilton RBI triple, a run scoring on a wild pitch, and a Correa solo HR. McDermott relieved Wenzel and pitched well but ran into trouble in the 7th when he walked three. All three would score after he was pulled out. The Tourists got a run in the 8th on a Correa RBI single and 2 runs in the 9th on RBI singles from Sandle and Daniels but that they fell 15-7.

Note: Correa is now hitting .312 this season.

Cole McDonald , RHP: 0.1 IP, 2 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 5 BB, 0 K

0.1 IP, 2 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 5 BB, 0 K Palmer Wenzel , RHP: 2.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 0 K

2.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 0 K Chayce McDermott , RHP: 3.2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 5 K

3.2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 5 K Walker Brockhouse , RHP: 1.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

1.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Luis Santana, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (20-27) lost 13-9 (BOX SCORE)

Barry started for the Woodpeckers and went 4 innings allowing 4 runs, 2 earned. He was relieved by Ford who allowed 6 runs while retiring just one batter. The Woodpeckers got on the board in the 6th on a Loperfido RBI double, Whitaker RBI fielder’s choice and Mascai RBI single. In the 8th inning they picked up 4 runs on a Rivas 3 run HR and Guilamo solo HR. After the Nationals scored 2 in the 9th, the Woodpeckers responded with a Ramirez 2 run HR but that would be it from the offense as they fell 13-9.

Note: Loperfido is hitting .298 this season.

Shea Barry , RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

4.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Kasey Ford , RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 5 BB, 0 K

0.1 IP, 0 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 5 BB, 0 K Jayson Schroeder , RHP: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Carlos Calderon , RHP: 3.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 5 K

3.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 5 K Freylin Garcia, RHP: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: Brandon Bielak (2.94 ERA) - 7:05 CT

CC: Jaime Melendez (7.81 ERA) - 4:05 CT

AV: Spencer Arrighetti (4.34 ERA) - 5:35 CT

FV: TBD - 6:05 CT